Liverpool Still Keen On Tielemans: Reds Eye Free Transfer

Liverpool Still Have Eyes For Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans Amid Relegation Threat

The Midfield Reinforcement: Youri Tielemans?

With the threat of relegation hanging heavily over Leicester City, Liverpool FC have identified a potential silver lining in the form of 26-year-old Belgian international, Youri Tielemans. Jurgen Klopp’s squad is in desperate need of a midfield revamp, especially after aborting their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, who is reportedly Madrid-bound.

Liverpool FC reporter James Pearce from The Athletic tipped off Tielemans as a potential recruit for the Reds: “Yeah, Tielemans I would put in the bracket of being a possibility just because he’s free,” he remarked. Further, he added, “I think if you were talking about a significant fee for him then probably not. What is he? 26.”

Alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount, Tielemans could be a cost-effective solution for the Reds. “Let’s say Liverpool sign [Alexis] Mac Allister and [Mason] Mount, you’re not getting much change out of £130m, and then Tielemans would make sense,” Pearce stated. The World Cup winner and the Chelsea star have been strongly linked with Liverpool, with Mac Allister currently embroiled in contract discussions at Stamford Bridge.

Klopp’s Gameplan: A Nod to the Past

In the wake of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita’s impending exits, Liverpool’s German tactician, Klopp, is likely to usher in fresh talent to revitalise his midfield. Tielemans emerges as a tantalising ‘possibility’ in this context, not least because Liverpool have a history of profiting from relegated clubs.

The Anfield side has previously pounced on the opportunity to sign quality players from sinking ships, with Andy Robertson and Gini Wijnaldum – crucial cogs in Klopp’s system – being prime examples. Their recruitment from Hull City and Newcastle United respectively, saw them lift Premier League and Champions League trophies during their stint at Anfield.

After a lacklustre season that finds Liverpool hovering in 5th place, a reshuffle is undoubtedly on the cards at Anfield. With Leicester City teetering on the brink of relegation – a mere two points from safety – a move for Tielemans seems like a sensible strategy.

While it’s still unclear whether Tielemans will solidify as a concrete target for Liverpool, there’s no denying that his arrival could potentially herald a new era in the Reds’ midfield. Watch this space as the season unfolds, and Liverpool fans could soon see Leicester’s number eight dictating the tempo from the heart of their pitch.