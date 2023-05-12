Lukaku’s Chelsea Future: Pochettino’s Biggest Decision

Crunch Time for Lukaku: A Key Discussion Looms For Pochettino

Lukaku’s Chelsea Future: A Pending Decision

This summer, as reported by ESPN, Chelsea’s star striker Romelu Lukaku is set to have a critical conversation about his future at the club. This conversation is to be held with the imminent head coach, whose identity is yet to be officially confirmed. Upon the culmination of his loan spell at Italian outfit Inter, Lukaku will return to Stamford Bridge. Following that, his future will be decided post a crucial meeting with the next permanent boss.

A New Dawn at Chelsea: Pochettino’s Imminent Arrival

In the wake of Graham Potter’s abrupt departure last month, Mauricio Pochettino is rumoured to be on the verge of signing a deal to be his successor. The former Spurs manager, known for his strong tactical acumen and player development skills, is reportedly being considered as the ideal candidate to steer the Chelsea ship.

As the club strategises on which players could flourish under the Argentine’s leadership, they plan to consult Lukaku about his willingness to fight for his place under Pochettino. His decision could significantly influence Chelsea’s squad dynamics in the upcoming season.

Lukaku at Inter: A Tale of Mixed Fortunes

While Lukaku has expressed his openness to continue his journey in Italy, Inter has made it clear they do not intend to sign him permanently. The Belgian has had a rollercoaster spell with the Italian side, battling injuries yet managing a revival in form with decisive goals against Empoli and Roma.

Pochettino’s Conundrum: Retain or Release Lukaku?

Pochettino will face a complex dilemma upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge. His decision on Lukaku’s future is not just about tactics and squad balance, but also has significant financial implications. With Chelsea under increasing pressure to trim their squad and raise funds, Lukaku’s future hangs in the balance.

Post Chelsea’s encounter with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this Saturday, Lukaku is expected to feature for Inter in their Serie A clash against Sassuolo. However, as the summer draws closer, all eyes will be on the pivotal discussion between Lukaku and the incoming Chelsea coach, a conversation that holds the key to the striker’s future.