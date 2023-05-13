Kulusevski: From Loanee to Legend at Spurs

Spurs To Secure Swedish Star Kulusevski On Permanent Deal

If the whispers wafting around the lanes of north London are to be believed, Dejan Kulusevski, that Scandinavian sensation, is about to go from temporary lodger to permanent resident at Tottenham Hotspur.

Yes, ladies and gents, the “Swedish Express” who tore up the tracks during the closing stages of the 2021/22 season, is set to be the proud owner of a fresh contract as his 18-month loan tenure nears its finale.

Now, let’s not beat around the bush here. Kulusevski’s been on a bit of a roller coaster this term, struggling to find his footing after a rather pesky hamstring decided to throw a spanner in the works last September.

With only a pair of goals and a smattering of seven assists to his name in his 34 appearances across all matches this season, the 23-year-old lad’s form has taken a bit of a dip.

Tottenham’s Big Bet on Kulusevski

But in the grand game of footie, it’s not all about the score sheet. Spurs, it seems, are willing to roll the dice on the young forward. Regardless of their final standing, which, let’s be honest, isn’t likely to be in the upper echelons of Europe’s elite, they’re said to be keen on exercising their option to permanently acquire the attacking whiz.

Now, some might have questioned whether the turbulent tides that saw Antonio Conte get the boot might impact Kulusevski’s future at Tottenham. But our Swedish star was quick to quash these rumours, stating firmly: ‘Conte’s situation will not affect the club’s buy option for me, absolutely not,’ before adding, ‘I want to stay at Spurs, of course.’

Ryan Mason: A Coach’s Confidence in Kulusevski

Interim boss Ryan Mason, while acknowledging his minimal role in transfer talks, is solidly in the Kulusevski camp. ‘The general feeling is that Deki is a Tottenham player’, he said, going on to express his admiration for the player’s potential.

‘I love Deki as a player. I think he’s got so much room to grow and be a top, top player, even though he already is a top, top player,’ Mason added, emphasising the importance of earning the Spurs shirt at every moment.

As the Spurs strive to secure their place in European football, they face a formidable foe this Saturday: Aston Villa. Fresh off the back of two losses, Unai Emery’s side will no doubt be keen to halt their rampaging 10-game winning run.

So, as the season winds down and Spurs fans worldwide hold their breath, all eyes will be on Dejan Kulusevski. Can this rising star of Tottenham Hotspur shine bright in the times to come? Only time will tell.