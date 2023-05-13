Chelsea or Man Utd: Battle Royale Over Emi Martinez

Chelsea and Manchester United Eyeing Villa’s Prize Goalkeeper Emi Martinez

Aston Villa’s sterling net-minder, Emi Martinez, finds himself the subject of increasing interest from two of England’s most storied clubs, Chelsea and Manchester United, as both look to bolster their defensive lines in the face of growing scrutiny. The 30-year-old Argentine has proven to be a game changer on the pitch, and could well be an asset that both clubs would fight tooth and nail to secure.

The Argentine Wall: Martinez’s Impressive Run

A World Cup hero for Argentina in December and a significant catalyst in Villa’s rise from the ashes of relegation to a top six contender, Martinez’s trajectory has been nothing short of extraordinary. The keeper’s journey since his £17million move from Arsenal to Villa three years ago has been a testament to his relentless spirit and unwavering dedication.

However, while Martinez’s on-field performances have been commendable, Villa boss Unai Emery has not always been pleased with the keeper’s antics. Following Argentina’s World Cup victory, Emery expressed his dissatisfaction with Martinez’s behaviour during the final and pledged to address the issue. This wasn’t the first time Emery expressed displeasure with Martinez, as the Villa boss also expressed his annoyance when Martinez decided to go up for a late corner during a 3-2 home defeat to Arsenal in February.

While Villa’s concerns about Martinez’s antics may be valid, his stock has not suffered. With Manchester United and Tottenham both looking to recruit new keepers this summer, Martinez is set to find himself in high demand. Hugo Lloris, Tottenham’s keeper, seems to have played his last game for the club, leaving a spot open for a new talent.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s faith in David de Gea appears to be wavering, with the Spanish keeper finding it increasingly difficult to retain the support of the fans. This situation could potentially pave the way for a move to Old Trafford for Martinez.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Plan for Chelsea

Chelsea’s search for a new goalkeeper this summer has also seen them heavily linked with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana. However, Mauricio Pochettino, who is likely to be confirmed as Chelsea’s new boss, has reportedly prioritised the signing of a new number one, suggesting Martinez could be on Chelsea’s radar. Despite a whopping £600m transfer market spending spree since being acquired by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital last May, Chelsea’s results have been far from satisfactory.

As the Blues find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Pochettino, who enjoyed a successful stint at Tottenham, will have his work cut out for him when he takes charge in the summer. However, securing the services of a proven performer like Emi Martinez could be the first step in the right direction.

While the summer transfer window is still some months away, the race to secure Emi Martinez’s services promises to be an intriguing battle between Chelsea and Manchester United. Will the Argentine shot-stopper stay put at Villa, or will he find a new home at one of the Premier League’s elite clubs? Only time will tell.