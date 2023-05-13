Liverpool’s £70M Deal: Reds Closing In on Brighton’s Mac Allister

Liverpool Confirmed As Front Runners on £70m Alexis Mac Allister

The Mac Allister Deal: Liverpool in the Lead

While Manchester United and Arsenal have shown interest, it appears the Argentinian starlet, who is just 24, is poised to pledge his loyalty to the Reds. Negotiations have advanced significantly and are aligned with talks of a potential exit for James Milner, the stalwart who could be heading to Brighton after an eight-year stint at Anfield.

John Richardson is reporting in The Mirror the stage is set for Liverpool to secure the signature of World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton in a blockbuster £70m deal.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, has issued a clarion call to the club’s hierarchy, seeking the inclusion of at least three top-notch midfielders this summer. This is in the wake of impending departures, including the likes of Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In Klopp’s eyes, the acquisition of Mac Allister, who moved to Brighton for a mere £4m from Argentinos Juniors in January 2019, more than compensates for stepping back from the Jude Bellingham chase. With a hefty £130m price tag, Bellingham is now tipped to join Real Madrid.

Reds also Eye £50m Chelsea Star Mason Mount Pending Approval from Mauricio Pochettino

Liverpool has also shown interest in Mason Mount, the 24-year-old England midfielder. The prospective £50m deal, however, is hanging by a thread, pending approval from Mauricio Pochettino, the incoming Chelsea boss.

Moreover, an enquiry was made about Aurelien Tchoumeni, last summer’s transfer prospect. However, Real Madrid, who snatched up the 23-year-old from Monaco last summer, is unwilling to let him go.

After a lacklustre campaign, Klopp is eager to inject capital this summer to ensure Liverpool mounts a serious title challenge next season. Recent weeks have seen a resurgence in form, with Klopp expressing delight at his squad’s ability to rally.

Speaking ahead of the Leicester clash, Klopp voiced, “We play a really bad season, I think everyone in this room agrees, and now we have 62 points. It is strange…Adding the seventh is even more difficult but eight and nine really difficult because it is football and other teams prepare well for the games and they have their own targets but this part of the season gave us a clear sign we are still there.”

Klopp’s optimism is evident. Despite acknowledging a disappointing season, he remains hopeful about the possibilities. The challenge now is to ensure that this optimism translates into results on the field.