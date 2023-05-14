Breaking: Villa Targets La Liga Stars Asensio & Torres

Emery’s Aston Villa Revolution: Could Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres Be Next?

The Aston Villa Renaissance under Unai Emery

Unai Emery, the Basque coach, has delivered an astounding turnaround at Aston Villa since his mid-season switch from Villarreal. He took the reins of a club adrift after a disappointing start to the campaign under Steven Gerrard, despite a hefty investment, including the £20m acquisition of Philippe Coutinho.

Emery’s arrival in Birmingham has seen a resurgence in form for the Villans, who are finishing the Premier League campaign in a blaze of glory. They achieved a noteworthy streak of 10 matches unbeaten, with eight victories and two draws during that period. The latest triumph came this Saturday against one of England’s top teams, Tottenham (2-1).

Spanish Influence in Birmingham

Returning to the Premier League, where he previously managed Arsenal, Emery brought with him a team made up of nine additional Spanish members. Among them is Pako Ayestarán, who previously managed UD Las Palmas and Valencia.

Emery’s winter gamble to bring Spanish talent to Birmingham has already proved fruitful. Alex Moreno, signed from Betis for £13.5m, has been a resounding success.

The Arrival of Mateu Alemany and Potential Transfer Targets

The almost certain appointment of Mateu Alemany as sporting director when his contract expires on June 30th opens up a new chapter for Villa. It seems that Mateu and Emery may once again turn their gaze towards the Spanish market this summer. According to Sergi Capdevila of sport.es, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres are rumoured to be on their radar.

With substantial funding at their disposal (Nassef Sawiris, a mega-entrepreneur who, along with American Wes Edens, acquired 55% of the Lions’ shares, wants to invest heavily), the project for the upcoming season looks extremely promising.

Will Aston Villa become the next Spanish powerhouse in the Premier League? Only time will tell. But with Emery and Mateu at the helm, and stars like Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres potentially joining, the future looks bright for the Villans.