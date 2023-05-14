Bellingham to Real Madrid? ‘Plastic Club’ Man City Left in the Cold

Jude Bellingham and Manchester City – What Went Wrong?

The “Plastic Club” Rejection

In a whirlwind of football rumours, Jude Bellingham, the prodigious 19-year-old midfielder, allegedly turned down the opportunity to join Manchester City, branding it a “plastic club”. Now, I don’t want to upset any City supporters, but it seems our young lad Bellingham would rather look elsewhere for his footballing future.

According to Patrick Berger, a highly respected German journalist, Bellingham and his family gave the Premier League champions the cold shoulder, considering them, and a few others like PSG and Chelsea, “plastic”. Harsh words, indeed.

Real Madrid: The Frontrunner in the Bellingham Race

With Liverpool bowing out due to the colossal €150m (£130m) price tag slapped on Bellingham by Borussia Dortmund, it seems Real Madrid has risen as the likely destination for this young talent. Bellingham, who’s been an influential figure since his move from Birmingham City to the Bundesliga giants three years ago, has been the topic of chatter all over the football world.

Bellingham’s Rising Star

Bellingham has had a blinder of a season in 2022/23, netting 13 goals in all competitions and setting a new record as the youngest player to don the BVB captain’s armband. The lad from Stourbridge is also pushing hard to help Dortmund clinch their first Bundesliga title since 2011/12, currently trailing their arch-nemesis Bayern Munich by a mere point with three games left.

England’s Youngest World Cup Star

On the international front, Bellingham started all five of England’s 2022 World Cup matches and notched his first international goal in the Three Lions’ 6-2 group-stage romp against Iran.

Manchester United: The Unexpected Dark Horse?

With his apparent disdain for ‘plastic’ clubs, it’s hard to envisage Bellingham returning to England unless Manchester United make a somewhat unexpected approach. But in the world of football, stranger things have happened, and we’ll have to wait and see where this young star decides to shine next.