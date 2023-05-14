Real Madrid’s €80m Loss is Liverpool’s Gain: Tchouameni Transfer Saga

Liverpool Still In For Real Madrid’s Tchouameni

Tchouameni Could Swap Madrid for Merseyside

As per the circulating reports, Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni might be heading for greener pastures this summer, with Liverpool showing keen interest in capturing the talented French international. The Reds, who have held a long-standing admiration for Tchouameni, are looking to capitalise on the player’s fluctuating circumstances in Spain.

Liverpool had their sights set on the former Monaco star even before he switched allegiances to Real Madrid the previous summer. Unfortunately for the Anfield side, Tchouameni’s eventual €100m move to Madrid was a blow to their ambitions. However, the flame of interest hasn’t been extinguished, and it seems Liverpool are ready to make another move.

Tchouameni’s debut season at the Bernabeu has been a mixed bag, with the Frenchman unable to cement a consistent place in the starting line-up, despite flashes of brilliance. The midfielder has only managed 21 starts in La Liga this season. And with English prodigy Jude Bellingham slated for a Madrid move, Tchouameni might face stiff competition for playing time.

Perez Ponders Parting Ways

Spanish media outlet Nacional has suggested that Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Pérez, may be considering offloading Tchouameni for a lower fee than he initially commanded. This speculation has put Liverpool on high alert.

Jurgen Klopp, the head coach of Liverpool, reportedly holds Tchouameni in high regard, viewing him as a potential solution to the Reds’ midfield conundrum. Liverpool are believed to be formulating an offer of €60m, with an additional €20m in add-ons, for the French midfielder.

Despite their current position, Real Madrid may reconsider Tchouameni’s future, given the magnitude of Liverpool’s potential offer. The arrival of Bellingham could also influence Perez’s willingness to entertain Liverpool’s overtures.

The Pecking Order at Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga has moved ahead of Tchouameni in the pecking order of late, creating a sense of uncertainty over Tchouameni’s future. As the report notes, Liverpool are ready to exploit this uncertainty, preparing a significant offer to persuade Perez to sell, and Tchouameni to don the Liverpool Red.

Transfer gossiper Fabrizio Romano previously disclosed that Liverpool were disappointed when Tchouameni chose Madrid over them. He confirmed, “Klopp called the player multiple times” before the decision. Yet, Romano remains doubtful of a summer move, predicting Tchouameni will stay at Madrid. He said, “Liverpool still love Tchouameni, but they know he is unavailable.”

In conclusion, the coming months will be crucial in shaping Tchouameni’s future as the Reds and Los Blancos negotiate a potential deal.