De Zerbi Prepares Brighton for Summer Player Exodus

Brighton’s Summer Exodus: Roberto De Zerbi Anticipates Departures

The Seagulls’ Soaring Performance

Brighton & Hove Albion’s gaffer, Roberto De Zerbi, anticipates a summer of change as key players Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are likely to part ways with the club. However, the Italian tactician has expressed his strong desire for Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan to remain with the Seagulls.

Brighton’s electrifying performance was on full display on Sunday when they handed Arsenal a 3-0 drubbing at the Emirates. The victory ensured they remained in contention for a spot in the European championships. The goals came courtesy of a stellar second-half performance from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Estupinan.

The spotlight has been on a few Seagulls stars, with Caicedo and Mac Allister linked to potential moves to big names like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool. De Zerbi recognises the potential of these suitors to swoop in for his standout performers.

De Zerbi’s Advice to his Squad

De Zerbi shared his thoughts with Sky Sports saying, ‘For sure we will lose some players, maybe Caicedo and Mac Allister.’ The Italian emphasised the need to recruit new talent while advising Mitoma and Estupinan, who have also been rumoured to move, to stick with the squad. ‘I don’t know if they are ready to play in the big teams. You have to arrive ready in the head. We can offer them the possibility to progress and to improve.’

The Seagulls have experienced a rollercoaster ride in their last five games. After an unexpected defeat at Nottingham Forest, they bounced back impressively, thrashing Wolves and securing a victory against Manchester United. However, their journey took a downward turn with a bizarre 5-1 loss at home to Everton, before they managed to rally with a convincing win against Arsenal.

De Zerbi emphasises the need for his squad to improve their mental fortitude, especially when it comes to handling a packed schedule. ‘We have to improve in mentality,’ he stated, ‘We are not used to playing three games per week. We won a fantastic game with Man United and after four games we played against Everton. This is the most important part to improve.’

As Roberto De Zerbi, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, and Brighton navigate their potential summer shakeup, one thing’s for certain: the Seagulls’ future remains an intriguing prospect to watch.