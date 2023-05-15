Pochettino’s Plan Fails: Mount’s Chelsea Exit is Inevitable

Mason Mount and Chelsea: A Fraying Relationship

Mauricio Pochettino, the recently appointed Chelsea manager, is likely to face a significant hurdle at the dawn of his tenure at Stamford Bridge. Mason Mount, a stalwart of the Blues and a regular for England, is not performing up to his usual standards this season. With Chelsea struggling in the lower half of the Premier League, Mount has managed a mere three goals thus far as he edges towards the final year of his contract.

The relationship between Chelsea and Mason Mount appears to be unravelling, presenting Pochettino with a potential transfer conundrum. Reports suggest that the tensions are at an all-time high, and despite Pochettino’s intention to intervene this summer, it might be too late. Rumours are rife about Mount’s interest in Liverpool and Arsenal, which could lead to a disheartening departure.

Liverpool and Arsenal: Eyes Set on Mount’s Past Brilliance

Despite a disappointing season, Mount’s previous achievements have not been overlooked by Liverpool and Arsenal. These two major clubs continue to court the 24-year-old star, keen to capitalise on the upcoming summer transfer window. So far, Mount has held firm, resisting Chelsea’s attempts to secure his future with a new contract.

Back in February, Chelsea proposed a one-year extension to Mount, which was swiftly rebuffed. This was seen as a cunning manoeuvre by Chelsea’s management to increase Mount’s transfer price, a tactic that has only deepened the rift.

Mount, seemingly eager to explore opportunities at either Anfield or Emirates Stadium, has been left cold by the latest contract offer. The relationship between his representatives and Chelsea’s leaders is reportedly at an all-time low.

Pochettino, consequently, may need to envision a future without the talented product of Chelsea’s youth academy, who has an impressive tally of 33 goals in 195 appearances. Despite the risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season, Chelsea is expected to demand a hefty £60 million for the player.