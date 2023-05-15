Who do Liverpool need more, Alexis Mac Allister or Moises Caicedo?

Liverpool’s Summer Conundrum: Alexis Mac Allister or Moises Caicedo?

As the summer transfer window looms, the question on every Liverpool fan’s lips is: Alexis Mac Allister or Moises Caicedo? Brighton and Hove Albion’s dynamic duo have been turning heads this season, with the Premier League giants like Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea reportedly keen on their signatures.

Brighton’s Brace

Brighton’s gaffer Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that he may not be able to keep hold of his prized midfielders. Both Caicedo and Mac Allister have impressed under his stewardship, and following a resounding 3-0 victory over Arsenal, De Zerbi confessed: “We might lose some players, possibly Caicedo, maybe Mac Allister. We must be prepared to bring in more top talent.”

Alexis Mac Allister: The Argentinian Ace

Mac Allister, a technically gifted midfielder, has been valued at around £70m. At 24, he’s been delivering career-best performances, both for Brighton and Argentina. This season, he’s chalked up 12 goals and two assists across 36 matches, demonstrating his versatility by playing in various midfield positions.

At Anfield, Mac Allister could easily integrate into Klopp’s preferred midfield trio, currently comprised of Curtis Jones, Fabinho, and either Harvey Elliot or Jordan Henderson. The Argentinian’s tireless work ethic and goal threat could provide a significant boost to the Reds’ midfield. Given the age and injury concerns around Henderson and Thiago, respectively, Mac Allister could fill a clear gap in the squad.

Moises Caicedo: The Ecuadorian Enforcer

On the other hand, Moises Caicedo offers a robust defensive presence. The 21-year-old Ecuadorian has seen his stock skyrocket after consistently dominant performances in Brighton’s midfield. Despite his youth and relative inexperience – with only 41 Premier League appearances under his belt – he could bring a much-needed solidity to Liverpool’s midfield, especially given Fabinho’s dip in form this season.

Caicedo’s versatile ability even saw him fill in at right-back against Arsenal, a position which might provide some much-needed rest for Liverpool’s stalwart, Trent Alexander-Arnold. With his ferocious tackling and tenacity, he could quickly become a fan favourite at Anfield.

The Verdict

Fabinho’s struggles this season highlight the importance of a player like Caicedo. The Ecuadorian could provide the defensive muscle and youthful energy that Liverpool need in their midfield. His commanding performance against Arsenal – where he won the most duels (14), made the most tackles (5), and drew the most fouls (5) – demonstrates his potential.

With the likes of Ibrahim Konate and Virgil Van Dijk providing a solid defensive backbone, Caicedo’s addition could perfectly balance Liverpool’s squad. However, securing either of these Brighton talents will be no easy feat, given the competition from their Premier League rivals. Liverpool fans, watch this space – it’s bound to be a thrilling summer of transfers.