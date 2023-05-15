Erik Ten Hag’s Secret Talks with Juventus Ace Rabiot Revealed

Manchester United Reignite Pursuit of Juventus Star Adrien Rabiot

United’s Renewed Interest in Rabiot

Manchester United, under the helm of Erik ten Hag, have reportedly revived their bid to secure Juventus’s midfield maestro, Adrien Rabiot. Despite an unsuccessful attempt last summer, the Red Devils remain undeterred in their quest to bring the French international to Old Trafford.

According to L’Equipe, United are not just window shopping – they’re preparing for action. The French publication reports that United now appear poised to intensify their pursuit of the 28-year-old midfield dynamo.

The Erik Ten Hag Factor

The Dutch tactician views Rabiot as a crucial acquisition for his plans at United. He’s reportedly initiated discussions with Rabiot, hoping to secure his commitment ahead of potential competitors.

Rabiot’s contract with Juventus expires in the summer, making him a hot property in the transfer market. He could command a lucrative wage packet, considering he would be available on a free transfer.

Rabiot’s Premier League Appeal

Rabiot has been a standout performer for Juventus this season, netting 11 goals. His keen interest in the Premier League is no secret – he’s previously expressed his belief that his skills are well-suited to the dynamism of the English top flight.

“I don’t have a favourite team, there isn’t really a club where I would necessarily like to play,” Rabiot disclosed during last winter’s World Cup. “It is above all the league and its level that attract me. I also think that the way of playing there matches my qualities more.”

United’s Midfield Reinforcements

Last summer saw United secure the signatures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. Ten Hag, however, is eager to fortify his midfield even further, with Rabiot emerging as a prime target. His signing would signify a significant coup for Manchester United, adding depth and quality to an already formidable midfield.