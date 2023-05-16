Arsenal’s £90M Rice Chase: Talks Begin, Xhaka Out?

Arsenal’s £90 MILLION Pursuit for Declan Rice: Talks Begin

Reports indicate that Arsenal are gearing up for a dramatic summer transfer window, with West Ham’s Declan Rice in their sights. As reported in the Daily Mail, the Gunners are set to offer a staggering £90million to secure the England midfielder, smashing their current transfer record held by Nicolas Pepe’s £72million move in 2019.

The Hammers captain is the Gunners’ priority, with Arsenal ready to break their transfer record for him. While the club is hesitant to meet West Ham’s £100million valuation, sources hint at a potential £300,000-a-week deal on the table for Rice.

Making Way for Rice: Arsenal’s Strategy

In light of these developments, Swiss international Granit Xhaka is one of the players rumoured to be on the departure list to make way for Rice. The anticipated sale of several other players and the increased revenue from their Champions League return are expected to fund this high-profile move.

Arsenal’s potential spree, which includes the consideration of a new £300,000-per-week contract for Bukayo Saka, will inevitably inflate the club’s wage bill. This move seems to mark a shift in Arsenal’s recent approach of carefully balancing their wage expenditure, harking back to the days of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hefty contracts.

Arsenal’s Summer Rebuild: Beyond Rice

The club’s focus isn’t solely on Rice, though. Reports suggest other players, such as Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby, are also on the Gunners’ radar. The sale of fringe players, including the young striker Folarin Balogun, is expected to facilitate these transfers.

All these moves indicate a significant summer rebuild for Arsenal. The club’s management appears to be willing to back their head coach financially, showing a commitment to maintaining their status as genuine Premier League title contenders.

While the rumours fly, one thing is clear: Arsenal’s potential acquisition of Declan Rice from West Ham could significantly alter the landscape of the Premier League next season.