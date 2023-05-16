Wolves’ Ruben Neves to Barcelona? £45m Move Imminent

Barcelona Eying Wolves Skipper Ruben Neves, Price Tag Set at £45m

In what could be one of this summer’s blockbuster moves, Wolves’ influential skipper Ruben Neves is making waves on Barcelona’s radar, according to reports from The Telegraph. Wolves have reportedly priced their esteemed captain at £45 million, a fee that the Catalan giants would need to shell out if they are to bring him to the Camp Nou.

Neves’ Molineux Exit Appears Imminent

With a year remaining on his contract and a burning desire to play Champions League football, it seems the time is ripe for Neves to embark on a new journey. The Portugal international, who has been a standout performer for Wolves over the past six years, is expected to finally bid farewell to Molineux this summer.

Barcelona, a club that has long admired Neves’ talents, is preparing to make its move in the coming weeks. The reigning La Liga champions will, however, have to meet Wolves’ £45 million demand, as the Premier League side is firm on its stance.

Wolves Adopting a Tough Stance

Despite the impending exit of their captain, Wolves have taken a tough stance on the matter. Telegraph Sport reports that the club has no interest in swap deals or player-plus-cash offers, insisting on the minimum fee of €50 million.

What may boost Barcelona’s chances of landing Neves is Wolves’ preference to avoid selling their star midfielder to a rival Premier League club. However, should a move fail to materialise, Wolves would expect Neves to sign a contract extension, eliminating the risk of losing him as a free agent at the end of next season.

Neves’ Unwavering Loyalty to Wolves

Speaking on his future, Neves recently stated, “This club gave me everything so it doesn’t matter what happens, I will always be with the club. If I go, I will be the number one fan of Wolves, I don’t hide that for anyone, it’s what I feel, I feel at home here and you never know what is going to happen.”

Having recently clocked up over 250 appearances for Wolves, Neves has been instrumental in securing Premier League safety under the stewardship of manager Julen Lopetegui.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, fresh from clinching the La Liga title with a 4-2 victory over Espanyol, continues to strengthen their squad for the next season. With Neves potentially making the switch, it could add another feather to their already illustrious cap.