West Ham Poised to Snatch Valencia’s USA Star Yunus Musah

West Ham Eyes Yunus Musah Amidst Valencia’s Survival Battle

The Rise of a Star: Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah, the formidable USA midfielder and former Arsenal trainee, is no stranger to the spotlight. After a turbulent season with Valencia, the 20-year-old star has attracted the attention of the Premier League, with (according to the Daily Mail) West Ham showing keen interest.

Having played for Valencia 35 times in the 2022-23 season, Musah has proven his worth on the field, despite the club’s struggle to escape La Liga’s relegation zone. This New York native has been a beacon of hope for his team, with two assists to his name and an impressive record of resilience under pressure.

Musah’s Journey from Arsenal to Valencia

Musah’s journey began at Arsenal, where he honed his skills from the tender age of nine. At 16, he bid farewell to the Gunners and embarked on a new journey, making his way to Spain’s southeastern coast to join Valencia. His debut for the club at just 17 years of age marked the beginning of an impressive career.

Musah’s talents caught the attention of USA’s World Cup team coach, Gregg Berhalter, who entrusted him with a starting role in all four games at the tournament in Qatar. Despite the US’s exit in the Round of 16 against Holland, Musah’s performances were a testament to his potential.

An International Talent: Musah’s Journey to the USA

Musah’s international journey is as fascinating as his club career. Born in New York, he represented England at the youth level, playing for the U15 to U18 teams. However, Musah’s allegiance eventually shifted to the Stars and Stripes. Eligible to represent England, the US, Ghana, or Italy at the international level, he made his debut for the US Men’s National Team in November 2020, at just 17.

West Ham’s Transfer Plans: Yunus Musah and Beyond

West Ham’s interest in Musah is part of a broader strategy to bolster their midfield. The Hammers are also keeping tabs on Bristol City’s Alex Scott, another promising talent. However, with a hefty £25m asking price, West Ham might show some reluctance in meeting the demand.

Musah’s trajectory from Arsenal to Valencia and his recent World Cup exploits have certainly caught West Ham’s eye. As Valencia continue their battle for survival in La Liga, the prospect of Musah playing in the Premier League is an exciting one to watch.