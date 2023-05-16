Milner’s Leeds Return? Only if They Stay Up

Leeds United Eye James Milner Reunion

In a report by the Daily Mail, it has come to light that Leeds United, currently embroiled in the murky waters of a relegation battle, are eyeing an opportunity to sign Liverpool’s evergreen midfielder, James Milner, given they manage to hold onto their top-flight status.

Milner, whose contract at Anfield expires this summer, has been consistently linked with a move to Brighton and Hove Albion. Burnley, the Championship winners, too have expressed interest in the versatile veteran. However, whispers of a potential return to Elland Road for the 37-year-old have begun to circulate.

The likelihood of Milner’s return to Leeds hinges heavily on the club’s survival in the Premier League. Managed by Sam Allardyce, Leeds are presently 18th in the table, a mere point behind 17th-placed Everton with only two games left to play.

Milner’s Impact at Liverpool

Regardless of where Milner’s future lies, his impact at Liverpool over the past eight years is undeniably profound. Having arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015, Milner has been a critical figure in the squad, even filling in at left-back for an entire season (2016/17) under Jurgen Klopp.

Beyond his on-field exploits, Milner’s influence extends into the dressing room. His leadership, despite Jordan Henderson wearing the captain’s armband, is an invaluable asset. As the summer approaches, all eyes will be on this stalwart of English football.