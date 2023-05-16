Xhaka’s Shock Exit: Arsenal Star In £13m Leverkusen Deal

Goodbye Granit Xhaka: Arsenal Star Bound for Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal’s stalwart midfielder Granit Xhaka appears set to bid adieu to the Gunners, with his sights firmly fixed on a return to the Bundesliga. Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly on the verge of clinching a £13m deal to secure the services of the Arsenal star.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Long-Standing Interest

The Swiss international, now entering the final year of his contract with Arsenal, has drawn long-standing interest from Bayer Leverkusen. With no fresh negotiations on the horizon for a new deal at Arsenal, a move this summer appears increasingly likely. According to leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leverkusen is set to sign Xhaka for a sum of €15 million (£13m/$16.3m).

Granit Xhaka, set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season. No negotiations over new deal and plan to part ways in June. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sign him — €15m fee. Understand personal terms are almost agreed over four year deal — June 2027. pic.twitter.com/0MlyJwNwhm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023

The German outfit is believed to be in ‘advanced talks’ to bring Xhaka into the fold. An agreement on a four-year deal is reportedly imminent, which would draw a curtain on Xhaka’s seven-year tenure at North London.

Leverkusen’s interest in the 30-year-old is no secret, with an unsuccessful attempt to sign him last summer. They’re eager to bolster their midfield ranks with Xhaka’s aggressive leadership—a quality they have been actively seeking.

Xhaka’s Legacy at Arsenal

Despite a turbulent period under previous management, Xhaka has proven instrumental in Arsenal’s impressive campaign this season. Rejuvenated under Mikel Arteta, he has been a key figure in Arsenal’s chase for the Premier League title, a significant turnaround from losing the captain’s armband to Martin Odegaard.

Xhaka, who previously showcased his talents in the Bundesliga for Borussia Monchengladbach from 2012 to 2016, is likely to return to familiar territory next season. As he prepares to lace up his boots for Bayer Leverkusen, the next chapter of his career promises to be as exciting as the last.