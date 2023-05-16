Top 4 Race: Who’s Crumbling – Newcastle or Man United?

Top 4 Race: Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle Battle for Champions League Spots

Liverpool: A Strong Finish Keeps The Hunt Alive

Liverpool’s trajectory continues to be a hot topic. “Liverpool can still get to 71 points,” Jamie Carragher, football analyst and former Liverpool player, recently pointed out. This potential achievement could have dramatic impacts on the rest of the teams vying for Champions League places, especially Newcastle and Manchester United.

Carragher’s analysis suggests that for both Manchester United and Newcastle, it’s a critical time: “They have to win two matches each out of the last three, or else they’ll be in big trouble.” Liverpool’s current form, exemplified by their recent comfortable win, puts pressure on both teams to secure every possible point in the upcoming matches.

Newcastle: A Promising Season at Risk

Newcastle’s progress this season has been exceptional. However, their recent form indicates a potential wobble, possibly placing their top-four position in jeopardy.

“I think Newcastle have been unbelievable all season,” Carragher opines, showcasing the high esteem in which he holds the team. “But when they drop points, it’s not necessarily a bad performance; you just drop points.”

The upcoming Brighton match is set to be a significant determinant in Newcastle’s race. A misstep there could result in “a big worry,” according to Carragher. With recent results including a loss to Arsenal and a draw with Leeds, Newcastle’s path to the top four is a rocky one.

Manchester United: Comfortable, but not Complacent

Manchester United, on the other hand, has a more promising outlook. Gary Neville, former United player and football pundit, seems more confident about United’s chances. “I’d be more comfortable if I was Manchester United than Newcastle with the games left,” he said.

Despite the comfort, the stakes remain high for Manchester United. “They’d be shooting themselves in the foot if they didn’t get into the top four,” Neville stated, considering their relatively easier upcoming schedule with two home games and one against a team near the bottom of the league.

The Final Sprint: Who Will Slip Up?

The race to secure a place in the Champions League is heating up. Both Carragher and Neville predict Liverpool and Manchester United will make it to the top four. However, there’s an air of anticipation around Newcastle. The team has been stellar throughout the season, and it would indeed be harsh if they missed out on the top four.

As the season comes to an end, every match is a potential game-changer in this gripping race. Each team – Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle – has its own set of challenges to overcome, and it’s this battle that makes football a thrilling spectator sport.