Breaking: Harry Kane in Secret Talks with PSG

Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen: Who Will Join Mbappé at PSG?

Luis Campos Actively Scouting for PSG

Despite the ongoing uncertainty at PSG regarding the identity of their future coach and the exact role of Luis Campos within the organisation, the former chief of LOSC and Monaco’s transfer dealings is already working diligently on PSG’s future market moves, as reported by FootMercato in France.

Campos, eager to utilise his proven strategies and return to previous finds, is also aiming to bring Victor Osimhen back to Ligue 1. However, much like Bernardo Silva from Manchester City who is seen as the prime replacement for Lionel Messi, PSG will need to flex their financial muscle to convince the current top scorer in Italy to make the move to the French capital.

Harry Kane on Campos’ Radar

A native English speaker, Nigerian international Osimhen has long dreamed of playing in the Premier League – the next step in a career that began in Belgium, took flight in France and has since soared in Italy. Yet, Chelsea and Manchester United are both highly interested in securing one of the best forwards on the continental stage. Despite this interest, there is the possibility he could remain in Napoli next season, as Aurelio De Laurentiis, the club’s colourful president, adamantly stated to Rai: “I will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer, no question”.

Exploring all potential leads, Luis Campos is also pursuing the enticing prospect of Harry Kane. A meeting between the entourage of Tottenham’s English star and Campos occurred recently to gauge Kane’s true desires and departure intentions. Kane, now 29 years old, scored his 200th Premier League goal in February.

The idea of Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen joining Kylian Mbappé at PSG next season certainly isn’t lacking in intrigue. The challenge now for Luis Campos is to convince the main parties involved and, most importantly, to secure the necessary funds. As the summer transfer window approaches, the question remains: which No. 9 should PSG recruit?