Triple Threat! Madrid Chasing Bellingham, Mbappe, Davies

Real Madrid’s Summer Transfer Targets: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid, the Spanish football titan, has set its eyes on a trio of high-profile players: Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, and Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich. Sky Sports News has revealed a possible summer shakeup in the European football landscape.

The Chase for Bellingham Begins

Sky Sports News reported earlier that negotiations for Jude Bellingham, the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder, are already underway. However, no official offer has been made yet for this coveted player.

Mbappe’s Contract: A Possible Opening for Real Madrid?

As for Kylian Mbappe, the Paris Saint Germain forward, Sky Sports News has confirmed that the three-year contract he inked last summer can essentially be broken down to a two-year deal with an optional third year. It’s Mbappe’s choice whether to activate this option or not. If he decides against it, he could sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club like Real Madrid in January.

Alphonso Davies: A Tough Catch for Madrid?

Meanwhile, the La Liga giant is also reportedly interested in Bayern Munich’s left-back, Alphonso Davies. But the Canadian international is currently considered ‘unsellable’ by his club, with Bayern eager to secure him with a new contract before his current one expires in summer 2025.

If these transfers go ahead, current players like Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy might face a reshuffle. Mendy, who has been underutilised this season, could be up for grabs as Real Madrid listens to summer offers.

Pundit Opinions on Proposed Moves

Stephen Warnock, former Liverpool defender, spoke to Sky Sports News about the potential move for Bellingham, stating, “You can’t deny him going to Real Madrid, it is a magnificent club. It is steeped in history, tradition and everything about it.”

Melissa Reddy, a Sky Sports journalist, wrote in November 2022 that Real Madrid’s offer to Bellingham could be positioned as an opportunity for the young midfielder to become the best player in the world at a club that breeds champions.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the potential moves of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid could trigger a seismic shift in European football. Watch this space for more updates as reported by Sky Sports News.

