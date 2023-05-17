Man City’s Gündogan to Arsenal: Transfer Bombshell Revealed

Gündogan’s Future at Manchester City: Is Arsenal His Next Destination?

Ilkay Gündogan, the 32-year-old midfield maestro, was instrumental in Manchester City’s recent 3-0 win over Everton, with his dreamy brace paving the way for the Premier League title. However, the question remains: will he be donning the blue shirt next season under Pep Guardiola’s reign? As reported by Germany’s Sport Bild, the future seems uncertain.

Manchester City are on the verge of a historic treble. This Wednesday, they could secure their spot in the Champions League final in Istanbul (10th June) against Real Madrid, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg. A week prior, City are set to face local rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley (3rd June).

Guardiola remains hopeful about Gündogan’s future at the club, insisting, “I personally want Ilkay to be here next season.” This echoes City’s approach with former captain Fernandinho, who was given his last one-year contract in the 2021/22 season.

Gündogan’s Stance and The Arsenal Link

Gündogan and his uncle/advisor Ilhan Gündogan, after several discussions, have not accepted a one-year extension, seeking a more long-term contract instead. FC Barcelona seems ready to offer such a deal, considering Gündogan is free to transfer.

From 20th June, Gündogan is free to negotiate with other English clubs, something that was not possible previously due to a Premier League rule imposing a 6-week ban before the end of the contract term. Arsenal London, a title contender, is seen as a potential candidate. The Gunners’ coach, Mikel Arteta, has a good relationship with Gündogan from their shared time at City.

Sport Bild confirms that FC Bayern will not join the Gündogan sweepstakes, considering their midfield already bolstered with the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Ryan Gravenberch. A return to Dortmund seems financially unrealistic for the club.

In light of these developments, the future remains uncertain for Gündogan. Will he remain with Manchester City, or will he be enticed by the prospect of joining the Gunners? Only time will tell.