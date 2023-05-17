Liverpool’s Transfer Plans: Curtis Jones Forces Major Rethink

Will The Form Of Curtis Jones Shift Liverpool’s Midfield Rebuild Transfer Focus?

In the solitary expanse of Stamford Bridge back in April, Curtis Jones, Liverpool’s burgeoning midfield talent, made his stance clear. Despite the whispers of a summer midfield rebuild for Liverpool, Jones remained unwavering. His confidence seemed audacious to some, considering his peripheral role in the past two seasons. Yet, Jones has since proven he can talk the talk and walk the walk.

Over the past six weeks, Jones has made a remarkable leap. With nine consecutive Premier League starts under his belt, he has become a pivotal part of Liverpool’s revitalised squad under Jurgen Klopp. His performance in the recent 3-0 win over Leicester City was a testament to his growing influence on the pitch.

Tactical Evolution – Flourishing Attacking Role

Jones’s resurgence isn’t only down to his physical recovery from a shinbone stress response. He has honed his tactical understanding, embracing the demands of Klopp and Pep Lijnders, Liverpool’s coaching duo. His quick thinking in possession and tenacity in recovering the ball are clear indicators of his growth.

In Liverpool’s revamped system, Jones has found greater freedom. The shifting of Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield alongside Fabinho has allowed Jones to be more aggressive, exploiting pockets of space with ease. His recent brace against Leicester is testament to his developing attacking prowess.

Jurgen Klopp praised Jones’s progress, highlighting his counter-pressing skills, speed of play and decisiveness. His improved finishing ability was evident in his two exceptional goals against Leicester, revealing a player hitting his stride.

More Than A Squad Player

Jones’s rise to prominence is a proud moment for Liverpool’s academy. His performance, coupled with Alexander-Arnold’s stunning goal, marked the first time two Scousers had scored in the same Premier League game for Liverpool since 2007.

As Liverpool plans to revamp its midfield, Jones has asserted himself as an integral part of the club’s future. His recent performances, coupled with the departures of key midfield players, could see him transition from a useful squad player to a potential starter.

Despite Jones’s excellent form, Liverpool’s transfer plans remain unaltered. The club recognises the need for depth in their midfield ranks to compete for top honours next season. However, Jones’s promising progress is a significant bonus, demonstrating Klopp’s faith in his potential.

Liverpool’s late-season resurgence has created a wave of positivity going into the summer. It is a timely reminder of the talent within the squad. Jones, with his performances, has added to this feel-good factor. He backed himself and he’s delivered, proving he can be more than just a squad player for Liverpool FC.