Bayern’s £88m Dilemma: Are Mané and Cancelo on Their Way Out?

Sadio Mané: A Season of Discontent at Bayern Munich

A Struggling Star in Munich

An unexpected chapter in Sadio Mané’s illustrious career is coming to a close. The former Liverpool forward is reportedly set to depart Bayern Munich, a year after his £28 million transition to the German club. Despite his enviable record and experience, Mané has found it tough to assert his presence on the Bavarian pitch.

The 31-year-old Senegalese international has struggled to carve out significant game time since his arrival in Munich. His form has been less than stellar, with 12 goals and six assists from 37 outings across all competitions – a dip from his usual high standards. To add salt to the wound, a World Cup missed due to injury has only intensified his tribulations.

Discord in the Dressing Room

A tumultuous moment for Mané came following Bayern’s Champions League quarter-final defeat at the hands of Manchester City. A dressing room altercation with fellow team-mate Leroy Sané, which started over a seemingly innocuous misunderstanding during the game, resulted in Mané being dropped and fined. The incident has not been forgotten by his colleagues, fuelling frustration within the squad and tarnishing his image.

Mané, who earns north of £325,000 weekly, is under contract till 2025. But Bayern seem keen to offload their star striker to make room for fresh signings this summer.

Despite the high hopes placed on the shoulders of new manager Thomas Tuchel to bolster Mané’s form, the Senegalese star remains down the pecking order, behind attacking talents like Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Sané, and Thomas Müller. While Bayern’s chiefs harbour hopes of Premier League clubs expressing interest in Mané, there’s been little concrete evidence of that happening so far.

João Cancelo: An Uncertain Future

The news of Mané’s likely exit comes along with reports that João Cancelo’s loan move from Manchester City won’t be made permanent. Bayern have decided against triggering an option to buy the 28-year-old for £60 million due to his inconsistent performances.

Since his move to Bayern, following a fallout with City manager Pep Guardiola, Cancelo has had 14 starts, primarily filling in on the left while first-choice Alphonso Davies recovers from an injury. Despite his efforts, the Portuguese international’s impact has been limited, contributing just one goal and six assists in his 20 appearances across all formats.

As the summer transfer window nears, Bayern Munich seem to be in for some considerable changes. Sadio Mané’s future, along with that of João Cancelo, hangs in the balance, leaving the Bundesliga giants on the cusp of a significant reshuffle. Only time will tell where these two stars will land, but one thing is certain – change is afoot at Bayern Munich.