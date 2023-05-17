Tottenham’s Power Play: Steidten to Replace Paratici

Tottenham’s Sporting Director Search: Tim Steidten in the Frame

Levy’s Pursuit of Paratici’s Successor

In the wake of Fabio Paratici’s resignation as managing director of Tottenham, chairman Daniel Levy is engrossed in the task of identifying a fitting successor. His search for the next sporting director is reportedly homing in on Tim Steidten, the former Bayer Leverkusen sporting director. Steidten is currently jobless after departing the Bundesliga outfit in March.

Steidten’s Record and Potential for Spurs

Steidten, 44, has a commendable track record in talent acquisition and development, making him a strong candidate for Tottenham. A former professional in the German lower leagues, he transitioned to Leverkusen from Werder Bremen in 2019. Initially stepping into the role of chief scout, he quickly ascended to the position of sporting director within a year. Steidten is credited with bringing an array of young talents to Leverkusen, including Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong, and Spurs-admired centre-back, Piero Hincapie.

The appointment of the next sporting director at Tottenham is by no means a closed deal. While Steidten is a prominent figure on the list of potential candidates, Levy is yet to engage in face-to-face talks with him. Other contenders in the mix include Brentford’s Lee D and Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto. However, Johannes Spors, previously linked with the position, is reportedly out of the running.

The Implication of Steidten’s Appointment

The prospect of Steidten taking up the mantle at Tottenham also carries implications for the head coach role. Steidten was at the helm of Leverkusen’s sporting directorship when the club appointed Xabi Alonso as boss. Therefore, if he secures the Spurs job, it could fuel speculation that Alonso might be tapped as Tottenham’s new head coach. However, concerns over his lack of experience make Alonso an unlikely choice. On the other hand, Steidten’s familiarity with Julian Nagelsmann, despite Spurs ruling him out last week, could prove beneficial.

In other news, Tottenham are set to face Leicester, a team threatened by relegation, in Bangkok during their Asia-Pacific pre-season tour this summer. The match in the Thai capital is scheduled for Sunday, July 23. Tottenham’s pre-season itinerary also includes friendlies against West Ham in Perth on July 18 and Roma in Singapore on July 26.