Caicedo to Arsenal? Premier League Loophole Revealed!

Arsenal’s Summer Strategy: The Moises Caicedo Deal & Premier League Loophole

Arsenal’s Summer Ambitions under Mikel Arteta

As the summer transfer window approaches, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are poised to make major strides in reinforcing their squad. A series of unfortunate setbacks have revealed the limitations of the current setup, making this summer’s activity crucial for the Gunners.

A disappointing performance in the domestic cups, coupled with an unexpected Europa League last-16 exit at the hands of Sporting CP, and untimely injuries to key players William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu have underlined the squad’s frailties. Add to that a faltering Premier League title challenge, and it becomes evident that Arsenal need to bring in fresh blood.

The North London club has been linked with a slew of top-flight talents, including Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Manchester City’s versatile full-back Joao Cancelo, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, and West Ham captain Declan Rice.

However, one name that has been heating up the rumour mill once again is Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo. The Gunners reportedly failed to secure the Ecuadorian midfielder’s services in January, but speculation about a renewed approach is rife.

The Premier League Loophole: A Boost for Arsenal

Interestingly, a regulatory loophole could potentially give Arsenal an edge. The transfer window officially opens on Tuesday, June 13, per FIFA’s Transfer Window Calendar. Only signings from Premier League, EFL, and Scottish teams can be registered immediately.

Thus, if Arsenal were to strike a deal with West Ham for Declan Rice, or Brighton for Moises Caicedo, they could be registered swiftly, given they currently ply their trade in England’s top division. The same principle applies to prospective deals for Mount, Cancelo, and Guehi.

Conversely, the rules also affect outgoing transfers. If Kieran Tierney, who has been linked with Newcastle United, were to move, the deal could be finalised from June 13 onwards. Yet, for players such as Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who are likely to depart this summer, their registration at a new club can only occur after their Arsenal contracts expire on June 30.

The International Transfer Window Complication

For deals involving French, Italian, German, or Spanish teams after June 13, they can only be agreed in principle. These cannot be officially completed until the international transfer window opens on Saturday, July 1.

Historically, Arsenal, particularly under Mikel Arteta’s stewardship, have tended to sign players from Premier League clubs in the month of June. Last summer, they brought in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, following the opening of the international transfer window.

Thus, as the summer transfer window looms, the Moises Caicedo deal and the Premier League loophole might just play a critical role in shaping Arsenal’s fortunes.