Man Utd’s Audacious Bid for Chelsea Prodigal, Abraham!

Manchester United Eyes Chelsea’s Prodigal Son, Abraham

A New Target on United’s Radar

Manchester United’s quest for a formidable centre-forward may lead them back to the doors of Chelsea, as whispers about Tammy Abraham start to intensify. The former Chelsea frontman has been making waves in Italy with AS Roma, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by his admirers back in the Premier League.

Abraham’s Stellar Performance at Roma

Abraham’s move to Italy in 2021, sanctioned by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, resulted in an impressive tally of 48 goal contributions in 102 matches for Roma. Despite his success in the Serie A, Abraham’s name has persistently been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Manchester United reportedly interested in the striker’s services.

Louis Saha, a former United striker, has endorsed his old club’s interest in Abraham. “Tammy Abraham will be great for Manchester United. His work rate is outstanding. He could be an ideal replacement for Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford, who in the past haven’t performed to the best of their abilities,” Saha stated, commending Abraham’s quality and potential fit within United’s squad.

Echoes from Villa Park

Alan Hutton, Abraham’s former teammate at Aston Villa, also chimed in, supporting the potential move to Old Trafford. “He works so hard to improve daily. He could do so well at a team like Man United, where they’re so in need of a number nine like him,” Hutton said, highlighting Abraham’s work ethic and how it could translate to success at a club of United’s stature.

Chelsea’s £68 Million Question

Chelsea’s foresight in including an £68 million buy-back clause in Abraham’s deal with Roma might turn out to be shrewd. As Manchester United circles, Chelsea may yet see their prodigal son return, either in blue or in the red of their rivals. Only time will tell if Abraham will return to the Premier League, and if so, whether it will be with Chelsea or Manchester United.