New Star in Manchester? United Closes in on Min-jae!

The Red Devils in Chase: Kim Min-jae in Manchester United’s Crosshairs

In the latest dispatches from Italy, it’s been divulged that Manchester United are on the brink of securing Napoli’s linchpin defender, Kim Min-jae. This news comes as the South Korean sensation, who has repeatedly been associated with the Red Devils, appears to have consented to personal terms with the English club.

Kim Min-jae’s spectacular performances, donning the Napoli shirt this season, are impossible to ignore. The 26-year-old prodigy, whose addition to the Italian club was finalised just last summer in a £17 million agreement with Fenerbahce, has seen his status soar in a very short period. Not only has he shone brightly for Napoli, but his exploits with the South Korean national team at the recent World Cup have also caught the attention of global football pundits.

Napoli’s resolve to retain their key player is evident. However, the presence of a release clause in Min-jae’s contract leaves them helpless if the defender chooses to move. According to the clause, there’s a two-week window in July when the star player could be roped in for an estimated £51 million.

Reports suggest that Manchester United are more than willing to part with that sum, with Il Mattino affirming that personal terms have now been settled with Min-jae. A move to Old Trafford promises a considerable bump in the defender’s current remuneration package at Napoli.

Possible Implications for United’s Defensive Line-Up

With rumours rife about Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe’s impending exit from the club, Min-jae’s potential arrival could stir the waters further for current squad members. The scenario, particularly, puts a question mark over Harry Maguire’s tenure with the club.

Erik ten Hag, the man at United’s helm, has relegated Maguire to the fifth-choice defender, indicating that the club may be open to proposals for him during the forthcoming transfer window. Maguire, who was brought on board in 2019 for a record £80m, currently holds the title of being the most expensive defender in history.

In the end, only time will reveal how this reshuffling will play out in the theatre of dreams, but the anticipation surrounding Min-jae’s arrival is undoubtedly adding to the excitement of the upcoming season.