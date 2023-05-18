United Eyes Rabiot and Kone in Midfield Revamp

Manchester United Sets Sights on Rabiot and Kone in Midfield Overhaul

Adrien Rabiot: The French Midfielder Catching Manchester United’s Eye

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s lead man, has reportedly set the club’s transfer targets on Adrien Rabiot, a highly esteemed midfielder currently in the ranks of Juventus. As per RMC Sport, Manchester United has extended a provisional contract to Rabiot, hoping to lure the 28-year-old Frenchman to Old Trafford.

Last summer, Rabiot was on the brink of making a move to United after a fee was agreed upon. However, the deal encountered a hiccup due to disagreements over Rabiot’s wage demands. Despite this setback, United is understood to have tabled a salary proposal that could position Rabiot as one of the club’s top earners.

Rabiot, who had previously spent time in Manchester City’s youth academy and also wore the jersey of Paris Saint-Germain, had a standout season in Italy. He managed to net 11 goals in his 44 appearances for the Turin side, marking the most productive season in his career so far.

With Rabiot’s current contract at Juventus coming to an end this season, Manchester United is making a concerted effort to bring him on board as part of Erik ten Hag’s squad fortification plans. The offer, as it stands, is yet to receive a response from Rabiot or his mother and agent, Veronique Rabiot, known for her stern negotiation skills.

Manu Kone: The Next Piece in United’s Puzzle?

The ambitions of the Red Devils don’t stop at Rabiot. According to reports, United is also casting an interested eye towards Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone.

Kone, at just 21 years of age, has shown promise and aptitude that belies his years. The Frenchman emerged from Toulouse before earning a move to the Bundesliga in January 2021. Ever since, he has put on impressive performances that have not only helped him secure a place in the France Under 21 side but also captured the attention of several top-tier European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain.

Kone, who is under contract until June 2025, is another player Manchester United hopes to secure in their mission to bolster the club’s midfield.

A Summer of Changes for United

After an impressive yet somewhat inconsistent debut campaign under Erik ten Hag, it’s clear that Manchester United is keen on adding depth to its squad, a factor that has seemingly hampered its performance.

John Murtough, the club’s football director, was instrumental in last summer’s efforts to bring Rabiot to United, a move that eventually fell through. Now, with a contract offer to Rabiot and interest in Kone, United seems determined to avoid a repeat of past disappointments.

The upcoming negotiations with Rabiot and potential discussions for Kone mark the first steps in what could be a transformative summer for Manchester United.