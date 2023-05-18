Pochettino, Chelsea, and the Lukaku Dilemma

Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Pochettino Connection: The Future Awaits

The future of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea hinges on the outcome of the upcoming Champions League final featuring Inter Milan, as reported in Italy. Discussions around Lukaku’s place in the squad under newly arrived Mauricio Pochettino are expected to intensify post the high-profile game.

Pochettino’s Plans with Lukaku

Pochettino, now based in London, is reportedly open to the idea of reintegrating Lukaku into the Chelsea fold. However, the ultimate decision rests with the Belgian international, who would need to express his desire to re-ignite his Chelsea career.

Italian sources suggest that while Lukaku would prefer to stay on at Inter, financial realities may preclude the club from extending his loan for another season or signing him on permanently. Such a scenario underscores the critical role that the result of the Champions League final could play in Lukaku’s professional trajectory.

Chelsea is under pressure to start the forthcoming season with a proven goalscorer – a requirement that puts Lukaku’s future at the club under the spotlight. The striker has had a mixed season on loan at Inter, including limited game time in the Champions League semi-final against AC Milan. Nonetheless, he has managed to score 14 goals across his last 22 appearances for club and country.

Michael Yormark, the president of Roc Nation Sports International, which represents the 30-year-old Lukaku, emphasised the premature nature of discussions around the player’s future. “Romelu is in the final of the Champions League. Once the season’s over, we’ll all sit down and assess where he is and what the opportunities are. We’re just so thrilled that he’s healthy and that he’s playing well, and then we will decide all of this season after the season’s over,” he said.

Nagelsmann Rumours Dismissed

Chelsea have rubbished claims by Julian Nagelsmann’s agent that the German was the initial favourite to succeed Graham Potter permanently. While Nagelsmann featured on the shortlist of candidates, insiders claim that support within the club gradually coalesced around Pochettino, paving the way for his appointment.