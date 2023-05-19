Ten Hag Targets Rabiot and Kim for United’s Revamp

Manchester United’s Revamp: Erik ten Hag Eyes Adrien Rabiot and Kim Min-jae

Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, is making no small plans for the upcoming transfer season, with Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot and Napoli’s Kim Min-jae resurfacing on the club’s transfer shortlist.

Red Devils’ Summer Splurge: The Juventus and Napoli Connection

With Juventus’ midfield maestro, Rabiot, and Napoli’s solid centre-back, Kim Min-jae, on ten Hag’s radar, Old Trafford could see an influx of Serie A talent in the near future.

Kim Min-jae, the 26-year-old South Korean international, has had a stellar season with Napoli, which culminated in a surprise Serie A title. Yet, his move to Manchester United seems inevitable, with his contract rumoured to have a €50 million (£43m) release clause.

Adrien Rabiot: A Return to the Shortlist

Rekindling interest in a previously considered talent, ten Hag seems keen on the French international Adrien Rabiot. Initial discussions hit a snag due to Rabiot’s hefty salary demands, but Manchester United appears poised to reconsider the deal. French outlet L’Equipe has indicated that Rabiot is once again part of United’s summer plans.

At 28, Rabiot’s contract with Juventus is set to expire by the end of June, potentially making him a free agent. Considering the groundwork of last year’s discussions, a new deal might be straightforward to accomplish. Calciomercato reported that United’s representatives have already initiated talks with Rabiot’s team.

Kim Min-jae: A New Defender at Old Trafford

On the other hand, Calciomercato has also suggested that Napoli are preparing for life after Kim Min-jae. The Italian club has already earmarked Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini as a suitable replacement for the upcoming season.

The 19-year-old Scalvini, a high-flying prospect with over 50 senior appearances and four caps for the Italian national team, has been seen as a direct successor to the Serie A winner.

United are reportedly keen on bringing the South Korean star, Kim, on board, and the player seems convinced of a move to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag has confidently stated that players are now eager to join United, a shift in sentiment since last summer.

Two Birds, One Stone: Kim and Osimhen Negotiations

The club is allegedly pairing the talks for Kim Min-jae with discussions on Napoli’s star striker Victor Osimhen. Manchester United had expressed their interest in the forward last August, and Napoli are open to the idea of a sale at the right price this summer.

In what promises to be a thrilling transfer season, ten Hag’s Manchester United seems primed for major revamps. With the deals for Rabiot and Kim Min-jae being finetuned, Old Trafford might be the new home for the Serie A stars.