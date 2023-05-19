Man United’s Shock Move for Ex-Liverpool Star

Sadio Mane: Man United and Newcastle United Top the List for Potential Signing

According to reports from Germany, former Liverpool star and current Bayern Munich player Sadio Mane could find his future in England. Manchester United and Newcastle United are the leading contenders eyeing the talented winger. After a rough inaugural season with Bayern Munich, the German giants are ready to offload the Senegalese player.

Bayern Munich: Cutting Ties with Mane

Last summer, Bayern Munich enlisted the skills of Sadio Mane in a deal worth £27.4m from Liverpool. He was perceived as a high-profile signing by the Bundesliga champions after his impressive stint with the Reds in the Premier League.

However, as Sky Sport Germany reports, Bayern is now preparing to sell Mane following a difficult season where the player scored a disappointing 12 goals. A post-match scuffle with Leroy Sane after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals, leaving Sane with a bloody lip, only added to the complications. In response, Bayern omitted Mane from the subsequent match and imposed a record-breaking £250,000 fine.

The Premier League: Mane’s Potential Destination

Due to Mane’s sizeable £17.4m salary, it seems only Premier League clubs could afford to bring him onboard. A cut-price transfer to Manchester United is being touted, with the Red Devils expressing interest in bolstering their attack.

The addition of Mane could provide a dynamic attacking option to enhance United’s current top scorer, Marcus Rashford. He could operate from both a central role and the left flank. This speculation comes amidst doubts over the future roles of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial within the United team. Interestingly, Mane admitted that he was ‘really close’ to signing for Manchester United back in 2016 before ultimately opting for Liverpool.

The Newcastle United Option: A ‘Very Hot’ Prospect

As per Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Newcastle United could be a ‘very hot option’ for Mane. With a potential European campaign in their sights, the Magpies are likely to seek reinforcements.

Given his prior success in the Champions League and Premier League, Mane could offer a significant boost to Eddie Howe’s attack at Newcastle.

Other Potential Suitors: The Mane Sweepstakes

While a move back to Liverpool seems improbable, given their recent investments in Cody Gakpo (£44m) and Darwin Nunez (£85m), Chelsea was reported to be tracking Mane’s situation at Bayern last month, suggesting a potential move.

However, should a return to the Premier League fail to materialise, Spain and Italy may offer alternative options for Mane.

Financially struggling Barcelona could be interested in a cut-price deal for Mane, particularly if their bid to re-sign Lionel Messi falls short. Meanwhile, Juventus, eager to end a three-year drought without a league title, could be another Serie A contender.

On an even more intriguing note, Caught Offside mentions that the Saudi Arabian Government has highlighted Mane as a big-name target as they strive to draw stars to their league. This follows Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to the Saudi Pro League and Messi’s supposed £522m transfer to Al-Hilal.

In summary, Sadio Mane’s future hangs in the balance, with Manchester United and Newcastle United leading the race. The coming weeks will reveal where the talented winger will land next.