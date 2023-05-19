Maguire’s Dramatic Man Utd Exit: West Ham to Clinch £40m Deal

Manchester United Eager to Offload Harry Maguire: West Ham in the Running?

As reported by Football Transfers, Manchester United’s determination to refresh their defensive line-up is evident in the dramatic price drop for centre-back Harry Maguire.

Harry Maguire’s Fall from Grace

Following the arrival of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, Maguire’s position on the team has seen a severe downturn. Falling behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and even the natural left-back Luke Shaw in the selection for the starting centre-back role, it seems that Maguire’s prospects at United are dwindling. As his career teeters on stagnation, a move away from Old Trafford could be the rejuvenation Maguire needs.

Though it’s been a rocky road for the England international recently, he hasn’t lost all his admirers. Clubs are still willing to place their faith in the proven defender.

A Reduced Price Tag to Hasten Maguire’s Departure

Manchester United’s desperation to sell is underscored by their willingness to accept a considerably lower transfer fee for Maguire. Per Football Transfers, the Red Devils have slashed their demands to £40million, approximately half of what they initially paid Leicester City for him in 2019. As it stands, this could be the best the club can hope for in the current circumstances.

However, securing a buyer won’t be an easy task. The report identifies both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham as potential suitors.

West Ham in the Transfer Race: Is Maguire on Their Radar?

Though Tottenham’s interest might have been solidified with Brendan Rodgers at the helm, the current favourite for their new head coach, Arne Slot, might alter their transfer strategy.

As a result, Europa Conference League finalists West Ham emerge as a significant contender in the battle to sign Maguire. However, the uncertainty surrounding their managerial seat next season makes this a story to watch with interest.

Maguire’s Final Farewell at United?

With only three Premier League games and the FA Cup final remaining before the summer transfer window, Maguire still has the chance to bid adieu to the Old Trafford crowd on the pitch. Despite his contract stretching for another two years, it feels ripe for United to welcome offers for the 30-year-old defender and for Maguire to consider new pastures.

Having only started seven times in his 15 Premier League appearances this season, alongside 15 cup appearances under Ten Hag, including a brief role in their Carabao Cup triumph, a change of scene might just be the tonic Maguire needs.