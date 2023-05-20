Midfield Makeover: Liverpool Targets Bayern’s €60M Kimmich

Kimmich: Liverpool’s Answer to Midfield Woes?

Spanish news outlet Marca are reporting that Liverpool seem to be courting Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich amidst a mounting midfield crisis.

In a football world teeming with talent, it’s not often a club like Liverpool find themselves in a dire need of a world-class midfielder. Yet, having narrowly missed signing Jude Bellingham, the Reds are now on the hunt for a suitable solution. The focus of their attention? Bayern Munich’s dynamic midfielder, Joshua Kimmich.

Despite interest from Arsenal and even a potential lure from Barcelona, Kimmich might just be swayed by Liverpool’s beckoning call – that is, if the Merseyside club is willing to part with a hefty €60 million for Bayern’s coveted star.

Kimmich’s Value: A Price Worth Paying?

At a steep salary of over €20 million per year, one might argue that such an investment is exorbitant. However, Liverpool’s current predicament might warrant the cost. After all, Kimmich is renowned globally as a versatile player, excelling as a ‘number six’, ‘eight’ and even as a right-back.

In Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, that is soon to witness the departure of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the German international would undoubtedly be a breath of fresh air.

Liverpool’s scouting department isn’t putting all their eggs in one basket, though. Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, already on Liverpool’s radar after the recent signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, is under serious consideration. Simultaneously, Tijani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar is also in the mix, albeit a less preferred option.

Moreover, Alexis Mac Allister remains a firm favourite to replace Jude Bellingham. The Argentinian’s dedication to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’s coaching style remains steadfast, even if the Reds fail to secure a Champions League spot this season.

In the high-stakes game of football transfers, Liverpool’s strategy seems clear – find the best player to bolster their midfield. Whether it’s Kimmich or an alternative solution, the Anfield faithful are sure to be eagerly watching the unfolding transfer saga.