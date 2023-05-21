Haaland Aiming to Smash Salah’s Record

Haaland Aiming for Salah’s Record as Man City Gear Up for Chelsea

Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s formidable striker, is carrying an extra ambition into the upcoming Chelsea game – reaching a Premier League record, a feat previously achieved by Liverpool’s star Mo Salah.

A Personal Pursuit in the Shadow of a Premier League Chase

Whilst Pep Guardiola, the meticulous strategist of the Manchester City machine, ponders over the final selection to face the Blues, a definitive anticipation emanates from Haaland. The striking sensation from the blue side of Manchester harbours a personal mission regardless of the broader Premier League context.

Haaland has proven his mettle against 16 out of the 19 Premier League teams in his debut season in English football. A notable exception to this stunning record has been Liverpool, a blip owed to his absence from the home game despite a successful scoring run in the domestic cup. With the season winding down, Haaland finds two clubs yet to experience his scoring prowess.

The Chelsea Challenge

Stamford Bridge witnessed a rather off-beat performance from the Norwegian forward. During a phase where City were grappling to establish their rhythm, Haaland’s net-finding abilities eluded him. A momentary reprieve was provided by Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez’s efforts.

As Manchester City brace themselves for another bout against Chelsea, Haaland is primed to extend his impressive tally. If successful, he’d be joining the ranks of an elite group, including Mo Salah, Andy Cole, Ian Wright, Alan Shearer and Robin van Persie – each player marking a unique season by scoring against 17 different teams.

With a potential 17th score against Chelsea, Haaland’s eyes would then be set on the season finale, where Brentford prepare themselves to thwart him for the second time.

Etihad Farewell: An Exciting Season and an Eager Audience

With City’s final home game of the season on the horizon, there’s much to celebrate about the campaign at the Etihad. A successful season has brought massive victories over Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid. The consequent energetic atmospheres and the peculiarities of the title race now afford City a chance to hoist the trophy amidst 50,000 dedicated fans.

The Blues’ relationship with the Premier League anthem has been marred by the fans’ echoing boos at home and away following the charges against City. The upcoming visit of the Premier League delegation to present the trophy at the Etihad sets the stage for an intriguing reaction.

Eyes on the Cup: The Momentum Must Continue

Even though City might momentarily ease off with two looming cup finals, there will be no respite in the chase for victories. Maintaining the drive of every match as a must-win encounter is key to preserving the winning momentum, paving the way for a befitting end to the remarkable season.