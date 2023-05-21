Manchester City’s ‘Cheat Code’: The Ugly Truth Unveiled

Manchester City: The Ultimate Cheat Code

“Manchester City, are they turning into the ultimate cheat code of football?” Mark Goldbridge, the famous YouTube football pundit, today raised this question while analysing the club’s dominating performance. With their almost unstoppable run in the league, comparisons with PSG and past legends have inevitably arisen.

The Money Factor

Goldbridge didn’t hold back when he addressed the elephant in the room: “It’s about the money,” he stated. He acknowledged that while the team might have spent less than others, the entirety of the success Manchester City has achieved is based on money. According to Goldbridge, they’ve “got the cheat code,” and frankly, “everyone else wants it.”

He likened City’s current status to a “dream” scenario. Yes, there are layers of cynicism towards the club’s wealth, but as Goldbridge put it, “why are they so defensive about that?”

The Clash of Two Eras

In his typical blunt style, Goldbridge also discussed how the current City side compares to the treble-winning United side of ’99. “You can’t compare this Man City side to the 99 United side,” he argued, citing reasons such as the high percentage of homegrown players in the United side, the more physical nature of the game then, and the different demands of the Champions League in ’99.

The essence of his argument? It’s not about which team would beat the other. It’s about acknowledging the differences between these two eras.

Mark Goldbridge doesn’t deny that Manchester City has used their financial muscle to great effect. However, he’s baffled by the fact that they are unwilling to acknowledge it: “Why can’t you just…deal with it? It’s about the money and you’ve spent it really well.”

He’s no hypocrite, though. Goldbridge admitted that he would like his own team, Manchester United, to be bought by super wealthy owners. He believes that most fans of other clubs feel the same way.

The Future of Manchester City

If Manchester City’s dominance continues, will it turn the Premier League into a one-horse race, similar to PSG’s stranglehold on Ligue 1? Goldbridge fears this might be the case, saying, “The big concern is how long does this go on for?”

Whether you agree with Mark Goldbridge’s views or not, his analysis of Manchester City as a ‘cheat code’ certainly provides food for thought. Are they an unstoppable force because they’ve exploited their financial advantage more effectively than anyone else? If so, should they acknowledge this as the reality of their success?

Whichever side of the argument you fall on, one thing’s for certain – in the world of football, money talks. And right now, Manchester City are doing a lot of talking.