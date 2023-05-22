Man Utd’s Sensational Swoop: €70m Bid for Vlahovic

Manchester United Setting Sights on Dusan Vlahovic Amidst Juventus Struggles

Manchester United are reportedly lining up an official bid for Juventus’ out-of-form striker, Dusan Vlahovic, as per reports from FootballTransfers. This development follows an already demonstrated interest in the Serbian forward during the January transfer window. Now, the Red Devils are readying their strategy for a renewed offensive this summer.

The club’s manager, Erik ten Hag, is particularly keen on Vlahovic, viewing the 23-year-old as an excellent fit for the Premier League thanks to his robust physicality. The word around Old Trafford is that United’s proposed offer could be in the region of €70 million.

United’s Game Plan

United’s hunt for a top-tier number nine has intensified, marking this as a prime objective for the upcoming summer transfer window. Until recently, the major players under United’s radar were Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

However, it’s understood that United are apprehensive about the potential cost for either of these targets, as both are expected to command a price tag north of €100m. An alternative choice, Salzburg prodigy Benjamin Sesko, is seemingly off the table as he prepares to join Leipzig for the next season.

Vlahovic’s Juventus Saga

Vlahovic, once one of football’s hottest properties, joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022 for a staggering €80 million, having recently set the Serie A record for most goals scored in a calendar year over the last 60 years. With his impressive goal tally matching the likes of Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski, Vlahovic was hot property on the transfer market, rejecting a bid from Arsenal to sign for Juventus.

Sadly, Vlahovic’s stint with the Bianconeri has been less than stellar. His goalscoring prowess has significantly dipped, with observers noting not just a stagnation, but a regression in his overall game.

Manchester United Opportunity

Vlahovic’s discontent with manager Max Allegri’s defensive tactics has been well documented, and Juventus’ considerations for a potential sale are surfacing amidst a tumultuous period for the club. Having suffered a second consecutive trophyless season and facing a potential exclusion from Champions League football due to impending point penalties, Juventus’ woes seem to be mounting. Further compounding these challenges are looming legal troubles that might even result in UEFA banning the club from European football.

Given this perfect storm at Juventus, and Vlahovic’s apparent desire for Champions League football, a move to the Premier League, specifically Manchester United, could well be on the cards this summer.