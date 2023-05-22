United’s Massive £60M Bid for Atalanta Prodigy Hojlund

Manchester United Eyeing Rasmus Hojlund, Atalanta Resistant

The Atalanta Forward in the Glazers’ Crosshairs

The wheeling and dealing at Manchester United continues as the Red Devils target Atalanta’s young sensation, Rasmus Hojlund. Atalanta, however, are putting up a stern resistance, placing a lofty £60 million price tag on their asset, according to reports from FootballTransfers.

Speculation is rife over Manchester United’s intention to secure the 20-year-old Danish prodigy to complement Harry Kane in the attacking line-up. It seems that United’s hunger for goals and their ambitious quest for silverware are pushing them to double down on attacking talent.

The Price of Potential: Hojlund’s Valuation

The UK media has hinted at a possible initial bid from United in the region of £40 million. However, FootballTransfers suggests that such an offer may not be enough to sway Atalanta into parting with their young forward.

Hojlund, whose contract with the Bergamo club runs until 2027, is seen as a valuable investment by his current employers. Atalanta appear keen on retaining him for another season, potentially driving his valuation to an eye-watering £120 million, while simultaneously bolstering their Champions League re-entry bid.

With Champions League qualification currently looking unlikely for Atalanta, Hojlund’s future could be impacted. However, the Italian club seems determined to resist any advances from Manchester United for their prized striker.

Having bagged seven goals in 29 appearances since his £15 million transfer from Sturm Graz, Hojlund has demonstrated his potential. Despite this, Atalanta have no plans to cash in on their investment after just a year.

Ownership Uncertainty

Manchester United’s quest for a potent forward to partner Kane has seen the likes of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic linked with a move to Old Trafford. FootballTransfers reports that these interest are genuine, and the club is actively pursuing these leads.

Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag is seeking clarity amidst the ongoing ownership saga at Manchester United. As the Glazers ponder their next move, the Dutch tactician’s revolution remains somewhat on hold, with the ownership situation yet to be fully resolved.