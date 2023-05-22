Leicester’s Hail Mary: Sacked Chelsea Boss to the Rescue

Potter’s Leicester Opportunity: A New Chapter

Leicester Eyes Graham Potter

In an intriguing development, Leicester City appears ready to approach Graham Potter for the role of their next permanent manager, as per reliable sources in contact with Football Insider. Potter, 48, is currently not employed, following his dismissal from Chelsea – a twist of fate which happened almost simultaneously with Brendan Rodgers’ departure from Leicester.

Graham Potter, who is rumoured to be on a brief managerial hiatus, is anticipated to receive a flurry of offers from prestigious English and overseas clubs at the end of this season. Leicester City appears eager to join the race, with Potter touted as a leading candidate for the vacant managerial position. The club is preparing to reach out, seeking to gauge Potter’s interest in the role.

Rodgers’ Successor Falling Short

Meanwhile, Dean Smith, who was brought in to fill the void left by Rodgers, seems to be on thin ice. Regardless of whether Leicester manages to avoid relegation, Smith’s position appears tenuous at best. This uncertainty looms large as Leicester approaches its last two fixtures of the season, starting with an uphill battle against Newcastle United on Monday night.

Currently, the Foxes find themselves in the perilous position of second-bottom in the Premier League table, with only two more matches to turn their fortunes around. Smith’s Leicester is teetering on the edge, three points adrift of safety, with high-flying Newcastle and relegation-battling West Ham yet to face.

Potter’s Chelsea Tenure

Formerly at the helm of Chelsea, Potter’s tenure was cut short after less than seven months. Despite overseeing 31 matches, which saw the Blues securing 17 wins, nine draws, and 12 losses, Potter was given the axe. This period of management included losses across various tournaments – the League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League, and of course, in the Premier League. The consequence was a Chelsea bereft of European football for the next season – a bitter pill that has perhaps prompted Potter’s consideration of this Leicester opportunity.