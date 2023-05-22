Wolves’ Neves Shuns Arsenal & United for Barcelona Move

Rúben Neves: Ready to Trade Wolves for Barcelona

The Portuguese midfielder, Rúben Neves, is already visualising himself in Barcelona’s colours according to Fichajes. The player has firmly established a four-year agreement with the esteemed Blaugrana club, waving aside competing offers from Arsenal and United in favour of the Spanish League.

Neves’ transfer to Barcelona is on the horizon. His outstanding send-off during his final match with Wolverhampton at home, broadcasted a clear message – his tenure at the club will cease at the end of the season. Although Neves didn’t confirm his destination, his mindset remains unwavering – it will be Barcelona.

The Transfer Conundrum

Neves’ name has sparked a mixed reaction within Barcelona’s sporting area. Whilst the sports department and board see him as a club signing, the technical team has been hesitant, prioritising alternative options. Last summer, Neves was on the brink of joining the club and there was a mutual understanding that the deal would be executed now, provided it was financially advantageous. It appears Neves’ agent, Jorge Mendes, has achieved this.

Barcelona will not shell out a single euro for Rúben Neves. The entire transfer will be accomplished through a player swap. Initially, Mendes planned the operation to involve Ansu Fati. Wolverhampton would pay 30 million euros plus Neves for Barcelona’s academy player, however, everything hinges on Fati agreeing to the move, something he has yet to do. There will be substantial pressure to ensure this transfer takes place before June 30 as it could be mutually beneficial for all parties.

Contingency Plans in Place

Should Fati reject the move, Mendes has alternative footballers in mind. Wolverhampton is interested in Abde, who will leave Barcelona after completing his loan at Osasuna. Additionally, the name of Sergiño Dest could be a fitting choice. Despite any potential hurdles, both Rúben Neves’ camp and Barcelona are confident this transfer will come to fruition.

The Portuguese, who can excel as a midfielder or interior player, made his intentions crystal clear at the end of his match against Everton: “Next year, I’d like to play in the Champions League”. Neves has done everything within his power to ensure this happens, foregoing more lucrative offers because his sole desire is to play for Barcelona.