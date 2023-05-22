Man Utd’s Aston Villa Ploy: Martial Out, Hojlund In

Aston Villa Pondering Martial Acquisition From Manchester United

As the summer transfer window inches closer, Aston Villa are reportedly pondering a move to bring in Anthony Martial from Manchester United on loan, with the option to buy at the end of the term.

Martial on the Sidelines at Manchester United

FootballTransfers indicate that Martial, the French attacker, is no longer a part of Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager is likely to facilitate Martial’s exit in the forthcoming transfer window. Martial, a player who can adapt to a second striker role or ply his trade on the wings, could be exactly what Villa’s boss, Unai Emery, has been seeking to bolster his offensive line for the next campaign.

Though Martial’s tenure at Manchester United has been marred by injuries this season, there’s no denying his potential and skill. His time at Manchester United, however, seems to be drawing to a close.

Ten Hag Eyes Atalanta’s Hojlund

In a bid to fill the looming void, Ten Hag reportedly has his sights set on an elite striker – Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund. Reports suggest that despite the steep price tag of around £60 million, Manchester United are keen on the 20-year-old to partner with Harry Kane.

Despite the rampant interest in Hojlund from Manchester United, Atalanta seem determined to retain their young sensation. There are whispers of an initial offer of £40m, an amount deemed insufficient by the Italian club. The striker, contracted till 2027, might be sold off after another season at Bergamo, and the valuation could potentially double.

Although the Champions League qualification seems a distant dream for Atalanta at this stage, the club is making a robust effort to keep hold of Hojlund. The future of Martial at Manchester United and the fate of the ambitious Hojlund acquisition hangs in the balance, making for an intriguing summer ahead.