Frattesi to Brighton? Seagulls Outmanoeuvre Man Utd!

Brighton Dares Man United for Davide Frattesi’s Signature: Sources in Football Insider Report

Frattesi: The Focal Point of Summer Transfer

In the heart of the football transfer drama this season, Brighton and Manchester United have set their eyes on one target: Davide Frattesi. It has been reported by sources in the Football Insider that the Seagulls are ready to brave the competition and vie for the 23-year-old central midfielder, thereby adding a dynamic layer to their 2023/24 campaign strategy.

Brighton’s boss Roberto De Zerbi is expected to face the challenge of bidding farewell to crucial team members, Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister. The same sources stated that Arsenal has edged ahead in the pursuit of Caicedo with the medical checks already cleared.

Amidst these developments, Brighton fans can look forward to welcoming new talent. James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud are reportedly set to touch down at the Amex Stadium as the summer window rolls up. However, De Zerbi’s strategic vision extends beyond these additions, with a clear intent to bolster midfield depth.

Despite strong interest from other clubs, including the likes of Man United, Brighton are determined to secure Frattesi’s signature. The club is ready to leverage funds accrued from player sales to ensure their midfield remains competitive.

Frattesi: Sassuolo’s Steadfast Star

Frattesi’s consistency at Sassuolo has been a high point in his career, with a 100% appearance rate in the club’s 36 Serie A matches this season alone. He’s contributed a significant seven goals, helping the club to secure the 13th spot in the league table with just two fixtures left on the calendar.

Having spent his entire career at Sassuolo, after catching the eye at Roma’s academy, Frattesi’s record boasts 76 appearances, 11 goals, and four assists for the Italian side. Brighton’s pursuit of such an emerging talent, therefore, comes as no surprise.