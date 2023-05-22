Uncovered: Spurs’ Master Plan – Formal Approach for Feyenoord’s Slot

Tottenham Eyeing Feyenoord’s Arne Slot: Formal Approach Imminent

Sensational reports from The Athletic suggest that Tottenham Hotspur’s leadership is making headway with its managerial hunt. The North London club has Arne Slot, the Dutch manager of Feyenoord, under their lens, and are set to make a formal approach.

Slot in Pole Position

Over the last week, Slot has been leading the race for the Spurs’ head coach role. His candidature is favoured over other notable names such as Roberto De Zerbi and Luis Enrique. Feyenoord’s director Dennis te Kloese disclosed to ESPN that Spurs had not officially approached Slot yet, confirming, in the same breath, his personal rejection of a Spurs job offer.

Slot has etched an impressive tenure in Rotterdam, guiding Feyenoord to an Eredivisie title – their first since 2016-17 – and leading them to last year’s Europa Conference League final. His achievements appear to place him as the perfect candidate to take the Spurs forward.

Seeking the Next Pochettino

Spurs’ are on a mission for a coach capable of instilling cultural transformation within the club, reviving their playing style and stitching every element of the club back together. They’re looking beyond the bigger names, focusing instead on finding someone who resonates with the values Mauricio Pochettino brought to the club in 2014. Pochettino himself, it seems, is Chelsea-bound and was not considered this summer.

This quest for the perfect head coach began back in early March. The club’s sporting director, Fabio Paratici, compiled a shortlist even before Antonio Conte’s departure.

Following Conte’s exit on March 26, his assistant Cristian Stellini initially took charge, with Ryan Mason stepping in for the final six games of the season.

Arne Slot: Man of the Moment

Slot’s side secured their second Eredivisie title of the century last weekend with a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Go Ahead Eagles.

Ever since his appointment as Feyenoord’s head coach at the start of the 2021-22 season, Slot’s impact has been evident. He led the team to a third-place finish in his debut campaign and navigated them to the final of the Europa Conference League.

Conte’s departure from Tottenham was marked by mutual consent. His outburst labelling his players “selfish” following a 3-3 draw with Southampton may have foreshadowed his exit. Despite Conte’s exit, most of his backroom staff remained intact, with his long-time assistant Stellini taking the reins temporarily with Mason assisting him.

However, following a string of disappointing results, Stellini left the club less than a month later. Mason subsequently took over until the end of the season, earning a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in his opening match.

With only one win from Mason’s four matches in charge, Spurs will be looking to finish the season on a high. Their final match against Leeds United on Sunday, May 28, could potentially secure their place in European football next season. The looming question remains – will Slot be the one to lead Tottenham into a new era? Only time will tell.