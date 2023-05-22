Aston Villa Eyes Leicester’s Harvey Barnes Amid Relegation Woes

Harvey Barnes: A Silver Lining Amid Leicester City’s Dark Clouds

In the current turmoil swirling around Leicester City, there seems to be a glimmer of hope for the likes of Aston Villa, who are poised to seize an opportunity in the form of Harvey Barnes.

Leicester’s Struggles Might be Villa’s Gain

Under the helm of Dean Smith, Leicester City’s fortunes have turned grim, teetering precariously on the brink of relegation. Just three points away from the safety of mid-table obscurity, Leicester faces a challenging journey to Newcastle before their final stand at home against the Hammers.

The mounting odds against them have sparked a flurry of transfer speculation. One name continually reappearing in the rumour mill is that of Harvey Barnes, the Foxes’ dynamic forward. It seems that Villa is prepared to extend a welcoming hand to Barnes this summer.

Barnes’ Prospective Transfer and Leicester’s Possible Downfall

Reports by MailOnline suggest that if Leicester’s descent to the Championship is confirmed, they might have to brace for reduced bids for their talented duo, Barnes and James Maddison. Both players have been persistently linked with a departure, Barnes’ destination reportedly being Aston Villa.

Barnes, an exceptional talent in English football, has been one of the few bright sparks in Leicester’s challenging campaign. The 25-year-old’s contributions this season are testament to his skills – a tally of 12 goals and a single assist from 32 Premier League outings, impressive stats in a struggling side.

Barnes’ Uncertain Future at Leicester

Despite being contracted with Leicester till 2025, Barnes has not shown any inclination towards putting pen to paper on a fresh deal. With the looming threat of relegation and its associated financial implications, Leicester might be pushed into selling their prized asset.

If Villa is successful in courting Barnes, it could potentially prove a significant coup. The combination of Barnes’ undeniable talent and Dean Smith’s tactical prowess might be just the recipe to propel Villa up the table next season.

So as Leicester prepare for their critical battles in the coming days, one can’t help but feel the narrative around Harvey Barnes is about to take a compelling twist, potentially altering the landscape of the Premier League next season.