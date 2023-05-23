Premier League Final Day: Leicester’s Struggle for Top-Flight Status

A Dramatic Clash: Leicester City’s Fight for Survival Against Newcastle United

The Fight for Premier League Survival

In a thrilling encounter at St James’ Park, Leicester City walked away with a goalless draw, maintaining their first clean sheet in 22 league games. However, their Premier League fate now dangles in the balance, out of their own control, and resting on the outcome of the season’s final day​​.

Despite the deadlock, Newcastle United savoured the moment, celebrating their return to Champions League football after two decades. Meanwhile, Leicester City, 2016 Premier League champions, find themselves in a perilous situation, staring down the barrel of relegation with a single game to spare. They hold on to the thin hope that victory in their final match against West Ham might be enough to secure their top-flight status​​.

Leicester City’s Manager, Dean Smith, Speaks Out

Dean Smith, the Leicester manager, was frank in his assessment. “We’re going to need help,” Smith admitted, acknowledging the immense anxiety engulfing the three teams caught in the relegation crossfire. Despite this, Smith expressed determination and faith in his team’s ability to triumph over West Ham, supported by their loyal fans​​.

“We have fought tooth and nail,” Smith declared, acknowledging that their fate ultimately lies beyond their control. If Everton clinches victory against Bournemouth on Sunday, Leicester, for the first time since 2014, will face the harsh reality of being demoted to the Championship​.

“They are looking for a mad final day and hoping that something crazy happens at Goodison Park,” former Manchester United defender Gary Neville commented, alluding to the mounting pressure on Everton​​. A Leicester victory combined with any outcome other than an Everton win could see the Foxes survive, potentially by the skin of their teeth, thanks to goal difference​​.

Smith’s Bold Strategy

In the face of these high stakes, Smith opted for a bold strategy. He made ‘no apologies’ for his team selection, which saw England internationals James Maddison and Harvey Barnes benched, a move that left many perplexed​.

Instead, Smith deployed a 5-3-2 formation, which helped his team keep their first shutout since November and survive several close calls, with Newcastle hitting the post three times. Smith explained his tactical choices as the best way to get a result against a team that just qualified for the Champions League​​.

The Battle Continues

“If it’s too little, too late, who knows? We have taken it to Sunday,” Smith reflected, accepting that the fight for survival continues to the last day of the season​.

All eyes are now riveted on the bottom end of the Premier League table, where two out of Leeds, Leicester, and Everton will join already relegated Southampton in the Championship next season. Leicester’s plight, particularly considering their past glories, is the most shocking and poignant. Seven years ago, they were champions and just two years ago, they lifted the FA Cup​​.

In the end, it is clear that the relegation battle will reach a fever pitch on the final day of the season, with the destiny of Leicester City hanging in the balance.