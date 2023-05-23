Ajax Star to Man U: Transfer Talk Reaches Fever Pitch!

Manchester United’s Transfer Radar: The Ajax Sensation Jurrien Timber

The Red Devils are reportedly setting their sights on Jurrien Timber, the Ajax defender. This young lad has already carved out a name for himself in the Dutch league, even catching the eye of United’s former manager, Erik ten Hag​.

Premier League Dream: Reality or Mirage for Timber?

There’s quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding Timber’s future with Ajax. Word on the street is that he’s considering a move to the Premier League. Now, Manchester United isn’t the only English club potentially in the running for Timber’s signature; Liverpool are reportedly in the mix as well​.

The potential move isn’t just fuelled by speculation. There are practical considerations too. Man United could be in the market for a centre-back this summer if either Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof decide to seek greener pastures. Should that happen, the club will need to bring in a replacement, and who better than Jurrien Timber, a promising talent who has already proven his worth at Ajax? Timber himself has had conversations with Ajax about his future, and while he feels that the club would prefer to keep him, he’s not entirely sure if he’ll be allowed to make the move​.

Ajax and Timber: An Uncertain Love Affair

There’s more to this story than just transfer rumours. Timber recently met with Mislintat at De Toekomst, where they held a brief one-on-one discussion. Mislintat, it seems, spent more time talking to Timber’s agent. Timber has said that, as far as he knows, Ajax wants to keep him on board, but there are a few unknowns in the equation​.

He’s quoted as saying, “I don’t know yet whether I will make that step now. I’m happy to be at Ajax – here you can always show yourself.” It’s clear that the young Dutchman values his time at Ajax, but is also intrigued by the prospect of a new challenge in the Premier League​​.

Jurrien Timber’s Premier League Ambitions

Timber isn’t shy about his ambitions. He’s previously spoken about his desire to move to the Premier League, and now it seems that a transfer could be on the horizon. “A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak,” he told De Telegraaf in April​​.

He also revealed that he’s made certain agreements with Ajax. Last season, he was asked to stay on for at least another year and extend his contract, which he willingly did out of love for the club. But he’s not ruling out the possibility of a move, and frequently discusses the prospect of playing abroad with his teammates on the Dutch national team. He’s clearly a young man with big dreams, and it seems that a move to Manchester United or another top Premier League club could soon turn those dreams into reality​​.