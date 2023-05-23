Arsenal’s Golden Boy Commits! Saka Signs Mega 5-Year Deal

Bukayo Saka Commits His Future to Arsenal with a Stellar 5-Year Deal

Arsenal fans can breathe a sigh of relief as their rising star, Bukayo Saka, inked a lustrous five-year contract. This announcement comes on the heels of Fabrizio Romano’s report which revealed that a few months ago, a verbal agreement was reached with the player. Following this, Saka has formally committed his future to the club.

The North London club is set to make the official announcement of this monumental contract renewal today at 1400 BST.

The ‘Emirates’ was abuzz with activity on Monday, as a special media shoot was in progress. On hand for the occasion were none other than Saka and Arsenal legend, Ian Wright. The Arsenal Informer was quick to intimate that the media event was indeed tied to the youngster’s contract renewal.

Moreover, promotional footage was reportedly being crafted, only further amplifying the whispers of an impending announcement.

🚨Bukayo Saka has signed his new long-term contract at Arsenal. Announcement incoming…📝🔜 #afc pic.twitter.com/SnWO7VnTp6 — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) May 23, 2023

Saka Pledges His Future to Arsenal Until 2028

A few months back, Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail first reported on Saka’s verbal agreement with Arsenal. This new agreement could see the player earning a staggering £15 million a season, inclusive of bonuses and other payments.

As per the Daily Mail, the contract guarantees a minimum of £10 million per year, which translates to a weekly wage oscillating between £192,000 and £288,000.

Fabrizio Romano has added that this deal would tether Saka to Arsenal until 2028, reaffirming the club’s faith in the young talent.

No doubt, Saka’s stellar performance in the 2022/23 season helped sweeten the deal. His stats boast 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, earning him a place as one of Arsenal’s Players of the Season and a regular spot in various Premier League Teams of the Year.

With the ink now dry on the contract, the next chapter for Saka unfolds with a taste of Champions League football next season. This 5-year contract surely solidifies Saka’s status as an essential pillar for Arsenal’s future aspirations.