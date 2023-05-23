Vinicius Junior: A Resolute Stand Against Racism in La Liga

Vinicius Junior: Unyielding Amidst the Storm of Racist Abuse

Standing Strong at Real Madrid

Jamie Spencer and Graeme Bailey, reporting for 90min, understand that Vinicius Junior, the scintillating winger of Real Madrid, has no plans to say adios to the Bernabeu. This unwavering stance is adopted even as he continues to be the target of abhorrent racist abuse, the latest of which marred his recent outing against Valencia.

“Racism is normal’ within the competition”

Over recent years, Vinicius Junior has blossomed into one of the world’s most electrifying forwards. A sparkling tally of 22 goals across all competitions in the previous season, leading to a 2022 Ballon d’Or nomination, was a testament to his ascent. The Brazilian has already surpassed that impressive feat with 23 goals this term.

A Toxicity Unaddressed: Racist Chanting

Regrettably, the soundtrack of Vinicius Junior’s awe-inspiring performances has been discoloured by an unending chorus of racist taunts. The incident at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium over the weekend represents merely the latest disturbing chapter in this ugly narrative.

Expressing his exasperation with the league’s tepid response, Vinicius has given voice to a bleak reality; “Racism is normal’ within the competition”, he declares, underlining the abysmal treatment he’s been forced to endure. The one-time playground of footballing titans such as Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi, he asserts, is now seemingly controlled by the prejudiced, leading to his homeland branding Spain as ‘a country of racists’.

Unyielding in the Face of Adversity

Yet, the vibrant 22-year-old will not be expelled from La Liga by the scourge of racism. Real Madrid’s sources relay to 90min their outrage over this escalating problem. The club stands in unflinching support of Vinicius and is prepared to combat La Liga or any other institution to ensure justice for their player.

In spite of the trials, Vinicius Junior is content in his Madridista whites. The synergy he enjoys with coach Carlo Ancelotti, contracted until at least the season’s end, bolsters his intent to persist in the Spanish capital. Ancelotti, since his return in 2021, has been instrumental in unlocking the latent potential in Vinicius, guiding the player’s evolution from a promising fledgeling to a formidable game-changer.