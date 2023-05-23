Liverpool’s Pursuit of Mason Mount Gains Momentum

Mason Mount Poised for Liverpool Move: A Chelsea Exit on the Horizon?

Mount-Liverpool Transfer Talks Gain Traction

In what could prove to be a game-changing move in the football landscape this summer, Mason Mount is reportedly leaning towards swapping the royal blue of Chelsea for the prestigious red of Liverpool.

Liverpool FC, as shared by David Ornstein of The Athletic, have already laid out most of their summer transfer groundwork. The Reds’ ongoing strategy takes shape as Jorg Schmadtke gears up to receive the reins from outgoing sporting director, Julian Ward. Manager Jurgen Klopp has evidently conveyed his ambitions to the Fenway Sports Group, and it appears that securing Mount is a top priority.

First floated last November, the whispers of Liverpool’s interest in Mount are growing louder, being echoed by journalists from Merseyside to London. While rumours surrounding the 24-year-old have been quieter compared to the club’s pursuit of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, the potential move for Mount is still quite a captivating subplot.

Mount’s Future at Chelsea in Question

Mount’s existing contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2024. Indications suggest that should an extension fail to materialise, he may well be on his way out this summer. Interestingly, the offers from Chelsea so far haven’t quite met Mount’s expectations.

Chelsea correspondent, Bobby Vincent, when approached by This Is Anfield, suggested that Mount’s transfer to Liverpool is currently a more likely scenario than a contract renewal with Chelsea. He elaborated, “At the moment, I’d say he’s more likely to join Liverpool. We know Mauricio Pochettino, the incoming Chelsea manager, holds Mount in high esteem, but that isn’t the issue. The problem is that Mount wants to feel more valued by the club. He feels the offers that have come his way haven’t shown that so far.”

This static stand-off could potentially give Liverpool the upper hand in their pursuit.

The Hurdles Ahead

Chelsea’s reported £70 million price tag for Mount might prove to be a stumbling block. Liverpool may find it hard to justify such a hefty amount, especially considering that Mount has only 12 months left on his contract. Nonetheless, Vincent believes that Chelsea may be compelled to negotiate a more reasonable deal, especially if Mount is insistent on an exit.

“There could be a situation where Chelsea are forced to sell him for less than £70 million,” he explained. “He has just a year left on his contract, and if he starts to push for a move then Chelsea would be foolish not to sell for less.”

With the echoes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen’s departure to Spain on free transfers still resonating, Chelsea’s owners are keen to prevent a repeat of such an oversight.

Mount’s performance during this season has been commendable, with three goals and six assists from his 35 appearances. Despite his season being cut short due to a pubic bone surgery in April, he is expected to be fully fit and ready for pre-season training, whichever club that may be with.