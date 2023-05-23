Arsenal’s Shocker: Partey Out in Arteta’s £200m Overhaul

Arsenal: Dramatic Partey Exit on the Horizon?

In a surprise move that has taken Gunners fans aback, it appears that Mikel Arteta, the Spanish mastermind at Arsenal, is seriously contemplating offloading Thomas Partey during the imminent summer transfer window. As reported by Football Transfers, this headline-grabbing move could herald a significant reshaping of the club’s midfield.

Thomas Partey’s Arsenal Journey

Partey, the soon-to-be-30 Ghanaian powerhouse, may be heading for the exit just three years after Arsenal triggered his £45million release clause from Atletico Madrid. This follows a string of benchings for the seasoned midfielder, who was notably left out of the starting XI against Chelsea, Newcastle, and Brighton.

Arteta even deployed Partey as a right-back during the clash with Nottingham Forest – a gamble that didn’t pay off, with Arsenal succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at the City Ground.

Who’s on Arsenal’s Radar?

Whilst the thought of losing Partey might raise eyebrows, the Emirates Stadium could soon welcome some exciting new talent. Arsenal’s gaze is firmly set on West Ham skipper Declan Rice, with Moises Caicedo of Brighton and out-of-contract Ilkay Gundogan also rumoured to be on the wish list.

The Shake-Up Continues: More Arsenal Outgoings

Arteta’s ambitious overhaul isn’t confined to Partey, as it seems the Arsenal boss is prepared for a wider reshuffle of his squad. Granit Xhaka, for example, looks set to make a £15million switch to Bayer Leverkusen, a return to his native Germany.

Speculations around other potential exits have not gone unnoticed, with Newcastle reportedly eyeing Kieran Tierney, whilst Rob Holding and Emile Smith Rowe could also be in the line of sight for several Premier League clubs. Furthermore, returning loanees including Nuno Tavares, Folarin Balogun, Nicolas Pepe, and Albert Sambi Lokonga might be searching for new permanent homes.

Arteta’s War Chest

To bolster this major shift, reports indicate that Arteta has been handed a whopping £200m war chest to secure new blood during the summer window. With the potential for a boost from player sales, we could be in for a summer of seismic changes at Arsenal.