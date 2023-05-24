Is AC Milan’s Origi Set for a Shocking Turkish Twist?

Divock Origi – A Milanese Misstep and Turkish Interests

As reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, AC Milan’s somewhat disillusioned striker Divock Origi could be set to leave Italy, with a lucrative Turkish Super Lig deal seeming increasingly probable.

The Belgian’s Italian Saga

Origi, with merely two Serie A goals to his name despite their aesthetic prowess, has fallen short of Milan’s hopes since his summer arrival. In the red and black Milan kit, the once-ballyhooed Belgian has struggled to find his optimal form, and the possibility of his departure is growing ever more feasible.

Fenerbahce Leading the Chase

In the present state of affairs, Fenerbahce appears to be the frontrunner for Origi’s signature. Various clubs have shown curiosity, yet the Istanbul outfit has demonstrated the most serious intent. A determined bid to coax the Belgian international to embrace the Turkish adventure is well underway.

The Milanese Blueprint for Origi’s Exit

The proposed exodus of Origi would be integral, paving the way for Milan’s intended investment in a world-class number 9 – a player with more goals in his veins than the Belgian. Milan’s top brass, Maldini and Massara, aim to make at least 10 million euros from the transfer of Divock, a message to Turkish clubs loud and clear.

But while Fenerbahce sets its sights on the unsettled star, the Premier League is stirring too. There, Origi’s unforgettable seasons with Liverpool still resonate, leaving us all wondering: where will Divock Origi land next?